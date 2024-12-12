End of an era: Andrei Arlovski is no longer with UFC

Someone posted the GFL roster like yesterday bro, sorry you missed the post and this about time news just got to you.
 
Deadpool Dance GIFs | Tenor
 
stevetherican said:
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Global Fight League announces launch, roster includes giant list of former UFC fighters

GFL has arrived – and it’s bringing fairly massive names from UFC yesteryears with it.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Confirmed signed to this new GFL company. Didn’t know he was released til I saw this. His most recent ufc run was a full 10years long. Will always be a fan!

Ps- Alex Gustaffson also no longer with ufc. Wishin him well, too
Oh no! Now who will the UFC pay $500k a fight to lose a split decision?
 
Good riddance. He was either in boring sparring sessions with shit tier fighters or getting steamrolled by anyone with a pulse.
 
