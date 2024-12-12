End of an era: Andrei Arlovski is no longer with UFC

stevetherican
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2006
- Messages
- 4,721
- Reaction score
- 756
Global Fight League announces launch, roster includes giant list of former UFC fighters
GFL has arrived – and it’s bringing fairly massive names from UFC yesteryears with it.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Confirmed signed to this new GFL company. Didn’t know he was released til I saw this. His most recent ufc run was a full 10years long. Will always be a fan!
Ps- Alex Gustaffson also no longer with ufc. Wishin him well, too