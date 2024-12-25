End all GOAT Discussion

BowserJr
The only way to settle who is the p4p GOAT is to define what is meant by p4p GOAT. There are generally 4 school of thought. I'll name the top 3 for each one
A. Absolute PEAK undefeatability/skill
B. Best accolades/record
C. Best fighter
D. Best competitor
A.
1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. Silva
B.
1. Jones
2. GSP
3. Silva
C.
1. Fedor
2. Silva
3. BJ Penn
D.
1. Jones
2. GSP
3. Silva
It really comes down to which one outweigh more. To me Fighter and Undefeatability are the 2 most important. Clearly to many Sherbros Record and competitor are more important.
A few things to note
- I don't count Flyweight cuz its too shallow and they're just too small.
- Fighter refers to having budo and fighting to see who is the best at fighting rather than who's the best at the sport of MMA
- Competitor refers to competing in MMA to see who is the best at the sport which also means gaming the rules, judging and structure
- In case you didn't know Silva was ranked #1 at WW and of course MW and top 3 at LHW. That's why I put him in the record/accolades section over undefeated khabib. Sorry Khabib fans top 3 in 3 weightclasses and #1 in 2 is more impressive than undefeated with only a handful of big wins
- Losses at the end of a career doesnt mean much. If it did Muhammad Ali would not be consensus boxing GOAT over guys like Lennox Lewis or Riddick Bowe