End all GOAT Discussion

I don't count Flyweight cuz its too shallow and they're just too small.

Fighter refers to having budo and fighting to see who is the best at fighting rather than who's the best at the sport of MMA

Competitor refers to competing in MMA to see who is the best at the sport which also means gaming the rules, judging and structure

In case you didn't know Silva was ranked #1 at WW and of course MW and top 3 at LHW. That's why I put him in the record/accolades section over undefeated khabib. Sorry Khabib fans top 3 in 3 weightclasses and #1 in 2 is more impressive than undefeated with only a handful of big wins

Losses at the end of a career doesnt mean much. If it did Muhammad Ali would not be consensus boxing GOAT over guys like Lennox Lewis or Riddick Bowe

The only way to settle who is the p4p GOAT is to define what is meant by p4p GOAT. There are generally 4 school of thought. I'll name the top 3 for each oneA. Absolute PEAK undefeatability/skillB. Best accolades/recordC. Best fighterD. Best competitorA.1. Fedor2. Jones3. SilvaB.1. Jones2. GSP3. SilvaC.1. Fedor2. Silva3. BJ PennD.1. Jones2. GSP3. SilvaIt really comes down to which one outweigh more. To me Fighter and Undefeatability are the 2 most important. Clearly to many Sherbros Record and competitor are more important.A few things to noteMy overall pick is Fedor because again I weigh fighter much higher than competitor and losses at the end when they shouldn't be fighting dont weigh much