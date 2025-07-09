Social Employers wasting your time

cincymma79

Dec 15, 2013
26,857
13,881
Why do employers waste your time with mulitple interviews? Can we please just put our dicks on the table then talk? I need x dollars to even consider this job. We can/can’t do that. Cool. Thanks for the email. Instead I go to two interviews and get the outstanding offer of an almost 20,000 pay cut, worse hours, and night shift. Bitch wtf? You’re not even in the ball park. I said what I made and haven’t heard back on that until today I was asked if I’d finished all the prehire documents. I’m…not hired…I haven’t done any of it.

This happened years ago when I rejected a job at children’s hospital because of the salary. They called me like five more times. Same offer. Same answer.
 
Oh. You pay in Bitcoin... Now you're speaking my language.

bitcoin-instinct-basic-instinct.gif
 
You definitely sound like someone who would like to work with children.
 
and at the end of the day you live in Kentucky lmao
 
