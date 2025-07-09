cincymma79
Why do employers waste your time with mulitple interviews? Can we please just put our dicks on the table then talk? I need x dollars to even consider this job. We can/can’t do that. Cool. Thanks for the email. Instead I go to two interviews and get the outstanding offer of an almost 20,000 pay cut, worse hours, and night shift. Bitch wtf? You’re not even in the ball park. I said what I made and haven’t heard back on that until today I was asked if I’d finished all the prehire documents. I’m…not hired…I haven’t done any of it.
This happened years ago when I rejected a job at children’s hospital because of the salary. They called me like five more times. Same offer. Same answer.
