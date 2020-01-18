Eminem is trash

Da Speeit

Da Speeit

SSLP and MMLP are all time greats/classics, but he's been trash for 17 years now. He's bad. This is awful. He's good at rapping, his music is terrible.
 
I thought dubbed members couldnt make threads
 
I really like Rap God and Berzerk.

The rapper in the OP is Neal Brennan.
 
Yeah, he has been trash for a while. He has some moments, but he is trash.

Honestly, 99% of mainstream rap right now is trash to me.
 
that shit is fire.

I haven't listened to the whole album, but the two songs I've heard have been pretty good. HIs best albums were obviously a long time ago, but I think some of his more recent ones were ok, specifically Recovery, Relapse, Kamikaze, and that one he did with Royce 5 9.
 
The best is his freestyles. They are so bad and corny and people suck his d over them.
 
Da Speeit said:
99% of Hip hop in general has always been trash
Honestly I liked the old stuff when it was a bum-bap beat and guys just flowed on top of that. You could separate the talent from the trash there.

Now the beats are so obnoxious that for me is just pop.
 
The music is the same as it’s always been. You just got older.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Honestly I liked the old stuff when it was a bum-bap beat and guys just flowed on top of that. You could separate the talent from the trash there.

Now the beats are so obnoxious that for me is just pop.
I actually like the current beats and it is what it is. I don't think it's like...poetry...but i can appreciate the trash.
And honestly some of the newer guys can fucking rap their asses off, it's just hidden behind the ridiculousness and scale of what they're doing.
 
