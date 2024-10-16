Embarassing for a UFC Ref.

When the fighter have to tell the ref, that the opponent is out.



Happenend againg yesterday at DWCS.



The ref (Herb Dean) was not even close to know, what actually is happening.



Really wonder, how long would it Herb to take until he did realize, that the guy was out.



In a promotion like UFC, the ref should go back to ref school for 6 months until he is allowed to ref another fight.