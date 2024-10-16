Embarassing for a UFC Ref.

When the fighter have to tell the ref, that the opponent is out.

Happenend againg yesterday at DWCS.

The ref (Herb Dean) was not even close to know, what actually is happening.

Really wonder, how long would it Herb to take until he did realize, that the guy was out.

In a promotion like UFC, the ref should go back to ref school for 6 months until he is allowed to ref another fight.
 
Herb is not the first ref that was told by a fighter the guy is out and depending on the situation can happen to anyone. You are describing it poorly with no clip and although Herb sucks so does your thread
 
Mind Mine said:
Herb is not the first ref that was told by a fighter the guy is out and depending on the situation can happen to anyone. You are describing it poorly with no clip and although Herb sucks so does your thread
Click to expand...
Oh shit....pwnt!
 
his performance during Guskov v Spann was straight up dangerous.

shouldnt be in the position he is in.
 
It wasn't that bad. Fighters should tap but they are given every opportunity sometimes to win. That's how I felt watching the 2nd round of the 3rd fight

Fighters have all the sense and POV to know what's going on
 
