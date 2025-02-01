  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Elon taking control of Treasury, locks federal workers out of their computers.

Zazen

Zazen

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
12,953
Reaction score
12,699
Why isn't this being talked about more? There's currently a takeover happening behind the scenes. The wealthiest man in the world is trying to get access to the payment systems that equal around 6 trillion dollars annually. Surely nothing bad can happen from this...... and why the fuck is nobody trying to stop this? Here we have an immigrant that does actually pose a threat to national security.

www.nytimes.com

Treasury Official Quits After Resisting Musk’s Requests on Payments

Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team sought access to the government’s vast payment system, part of its bid to choke off federal funding.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mu...ter-systems-us-agency-sources-say-2025-01-31/
 
Dayum, Elon doing work.
Nothing wrong with a little dusting off of the old cobwebs of governmental corruption.
I'm actually interested what they uncover.
 
Zazen said:
This should bother everyone. He’s not even an elected official. He shouldn’t be there at all.
Click to expand...
like 99,9% of those working in public office aren't elected officials, so that's irrelevant.
he's providing a needed service.
the budget has been feeding government parasites for decades.
everyone should applaud this.
 
Zazen said:
This should bother everyone. He’s not even an elected official. He shouldn’t be there at all.
Click to expand...
He's everything conservatives accused George Soros of being, and even more, and he's doing it right out in the open.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
like 99,9% of those working in public office aren't elected officials, so that's irrelevant.
he's providing a needed service.
the budget has been feeding government parasites for decades.
everyone should applaud this.
Click to expand...
Are we including Elon and the billions in subsidies his business have received, without which he would have failed, as one of these parasites?

donald-trump-elon-musk-fued-04.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
8K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,526
Messages
56,836,415
Members
175,428
Latest member
ilikewpm

Share this page

Back
Top