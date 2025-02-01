Treasury Official Quits After Resisting Musk’s Requests on Payments Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team sought access to the government’s vast payment system, part of its bid to choke off federal funding.

Why isn't this being talked about more? There's currently a takeover happening behind the scenes. The wealthiest man in the world is trying to get access to the payment systems that equal around 6 trillion dollars annually. Surely nothing bad can happen from this...... and why the fuck is nobody trying to stop this? Here we have an immigrant that does actually pose a threat to national security.