Zazen
- Oct 13, 2006
- 12,953
- 12,699
Why isn't this being talked about more? There's currently a takeover happening behind the scenes. The wealthiest man in the world is trying to get access to the payment systems that equal around 6 trillion dollars annually. Surely nothing bad can happen from this...... and why the fuck is nobody trying to stop this? Here we have an immigrant that does actually pose a threat to national security.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mu...ter-systems-us-agency-sources-say-2025-01-31/
Treasury Official Quits After Resisting Musk’s Requests on Payments
Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team sought access to the government’s vast payment system, part of its bid to choke off federal funding.
www.nytimes.com
