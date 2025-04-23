Elections Elon officially backing away from Trimp due to sinking profits

Back away not today, autistic techno laaady


Tesla boss Elon Musk has pledged to "significantly" cut back his role in the US government after the electric car firm reported a huge drop in profit and sales for the start of this year.

Musk has led the newly created advisory body - the Department for Government Efficiency (Doge) - since last year, putting the world's richest man at the heart of cutting US spending and jobs.

But Musk said his "time allocation to Doge" would "drop significantly" from next month, adding he would spend only one to two days per week on it after accusations he has taken his focus off Tesla
 
Musk needs a radical makeover of his image because he's now associated with the cancer. I don't think he can do it, to be honest.
 
Musk is talking shit. He will jump back into politics as soon as he needs attention again.

Sort of how @nhbbear will unblock me again when he wants my attention.
 
Mack Yancy said:
Musk is talking shit. He will jump back into politics as soon as he needs attention again.

Sort of how @nhbbear will unblock me again when he wants my attention.
dude, as a mere outsider and newcomer to this forum and your posting history, all I can say is you're in this relationship which I would characterise as toxic online co-dependancy, and in which neither partner emerges from with anything but discredit.

give it the fuck up, man, its unseemly.
 
I thought the oligarch did all this with Trump so he can increase his wealth. We been told this for months
 
All couples go through growing pains. I'm sure him and Donald will patch things up. First Lady Musk will be back rummaging through our social security soon enough.
 
