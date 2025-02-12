  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Elon Musk's son says the quiet part aloud "you are not the president and you need to go away"

Ooof. Kids say the darndest things right?


Let's be honest here. This kid is based with a massive future ahead of him. Future POTUS in the making. Is he American though? Grimes is Canadian... I'm sure changes can be made in time to ensure this kid takes the role if he isn't.

More examples of kid being based:


Also how the hell does one get a poll up in here? I'm thinking along the lines of..
  • Elon's kid is repeating what he hears at home
  • This is a 4 year old giving his personal opinion and it's not influenced by his parents and we should ignore it because he's 4
  • Based Future POTUS
  • This is it! Donny will never recover!

Personally I'm voting for Based Future POTUS. The kid is already showing the hallmarks of a future POTUS and he's what? 4 years old? You can already see the exemplary influence that the real president is having molding his son into a future leader, if this kid decides to get into politics with dads money and influence nothing is going to be able to stop him. Years and years and years of smear campaigns by the MSM and none of them have been able to body Donald Trump like this.... Let's be honest the kid is a prodigy. The kid is 4 years old and already dissing the most powerful man in the world to his face. True Alpha in the making.

Thoughts? Opinions?
 
Hes insanly sharp for 4, wow.
 
cute kid. kind of weird that certain people are fixated on it though. It's like they never had a kid hanging around when the adults are taking care of business.
 
