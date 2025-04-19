Social Elon Musk's IVF harem

The new face of the "Christian right". You can't make this shit up.

'According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Musk is constantly scanning the horizon for new potential mothers for his children, using everything from X interactions and DMs to huge cash incentives to entice would-be incubators, whom he requires to sign legally binding payment agreements with nondisclosure clauses.

As a result, Musk has an undisclosed number of children that is likely well above the 14 already publicly known, and he’s shown no obvious intention to stop sowing his seed. But perhaps more interesting than the presence of contracts between Musk and his harem of mothers is the apparent absence of traditional family ties. He appears to acknowledge few, if any, bonds of genuine duty and responsibility among family members, much less bonds of care or love.

Musk seems to have reduced traditional family relationships to mere financial arrangements, undermining longtime conservative agreement around the importance of family."

The Harem of Elon Musk

The DOGE leader is offering the Republican Party a very different vision of fatherhood.
IVF? And this is the guy so many people laud for his genius? Everybody knows the best part of babies is making them... <{shaqs}>
 
Musk doesn't even bang them.

He's the final boss of Discord Mods
 
