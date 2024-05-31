GearSolidMetal
Just announced -
"The date, location and moderators for the town halls have yet to be announced."
The rest of the article is just meaningless info like an English student filling up the word count to whatever his teacher required, but this beginning of a sentence was humorous -
"Trump, who famously steamrolled CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a town hall last year..."
Right, he 'steamrolled' her, if steamrolling refers to making her look like a fool and winning over the audience.
Anyway RFK Jr is going to have a Town Hall as well in the near future.
