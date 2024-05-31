Elections Elon Musk to host Town Hall with Trump on X/Twitter

Just announced -



"The date, location and moderators for the town halls have yet to be announced."

The rest of the article is just meaningless info like an English student filling up the word count to whatever his teacher required, but this beginning of a sentence was humorous -

"Trump, who famously steamrolled CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a town hall last year..."

Right, he 'steamrolled' her, if steamrolling refers to making her look like a fool and winning over the audience.

Anyway RFK Jr is going to have a Town Hall as well in the near future.
 
Right, he 'steamrolled' her, if steamrolling refers to making her look like a fool and winning over the audience.

I'm pretty sure that is what that means?

What did you think it meant?

Steamrolled as in ran straight over and flattened her.
 
Two of the world's most unlikeable wretched people, hosting a town hall on the world's shittiest social media platform. Man, I'm just dripping wet with the anticipation
 
Such details matters , please get to the bottom of this
 
