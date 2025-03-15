  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Elon Musk shares post absolving dictators of genocide with his millions of followers

The Twitter post read: “Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions of people. Their public sector employees did.”

'Deeply disturbing': Musk's 'Hitler didn't murder millions' repost draws outrage​

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...elon-musk-hitler-federal-workers/82402023007/

Elon Musk Shared, Then Removed a Post Absolving Dictators for Genocide​

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/14/technology/elon-musk-x-post-hitler-stalin-mao.html

Trump talks tough on antisemitism while Musk reposts vile Hitler excuse​

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opin...n-musk-hitler-trump-antisemitism/82408339007/
 
I see it more as a troll post towards public sector workers.

A guy like Hitler probably never pulled the trigger on anyone outside of WW1. In fact it was said that he was very squeamish about violence, to the point where he'd turn his head to look away from violent films. Stalin was probably more "hands-on" during his early days as a bank robber, kidnapper and torturer for Lenin's cause. He was implicated to be involved in bombings that claimed countless lives.

None of them could've done what they did without a great number of thugs working under them, willingly committing atrocities in their name.
 
