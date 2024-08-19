Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process. As a result, to protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately. The X service remains available to the people of Brazil.We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes.His actions are incompatible with democratic government. The people of Brazil have a choice to make - democracy, or Alexandre de Moraes.