LeonardoBjj
Professional Wrestler
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2010
- Messages
- 6,350
- Reaction score
- 7,848
Judge Alexandre de Moraes had ordered X to block certain accounts as he investigated fake news and hate messages
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the social media platform X would close its operations in Brazil “effective immediately” due to what it called “censorship orders” from the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.
X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform. Brazil’s supreme court, where Moraes has a seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts, as he investigated so-called “digital militias” that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.
After Musk’s challenges, X representatives reversed course and told Brazil’s supreme court that the social media giant would comply with the legal rulings.
Lawyers representing X in Brazil in April told the supreme court that “operational faults” had allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform, after Moraes had asked X to explain why it allegedly had not fully complied with his decisions.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/17/elon-musk-x-brazil
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the social media platform X would close its operations in Brazil “effective immediately” due to what it called “censorship orders” from the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.
X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform. Brazil’s supreme court, where Moraes has a seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
@elonmusk
·
Follow
Due to demands by “Justice” @Alexandre in Brazil that would require us to break (in secret) Brazilian, Argentinian, American and international law, 𝕏 has no choice but to close our local operations in Brazil.
The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, the billionaire Elon Musk’s platform said on Saturday.He is an utter disgrace to justice.
Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts, as he investigated so-called “digital militias” that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Global Government Affairs
@GlobalAffairs
Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions.Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard, the Brazilian public not being informed about these orders and our Brazilian staff having no responsibility or control over whether content is blocked on our platform,
Moraes opened an inquiry earlier this year into Musk after he said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. Musk has called Moraes’s decisions regarding X “unconstitutional”.Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process.As a result, to protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately.The X service remains available to the people of Brazil.We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes.His actions are incompatible with democratic government. The people of Brazil have a choice to make - democracy, or Alexandre de Moraes.
After Musk’s challenges, X representatives reversed course and told Brazil’s supreme court that the social media giant would comply with the legal rulings.
Lawyers representing X in Brazil in April told the supreme court that “operational faults” had allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform, after Moraes had asked X to explain why it allegedly had not fully complied with his decisions.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/17/elon-musk-x-brazil