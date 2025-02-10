  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Elon Musk says FEMA sent $59M last week to luxury NYC hotels to house illegal migrants

Cajun

Cajun

A Cajun Traveler: Something of a Novelty...
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2014
Messages
15,857
Reaction score
8,544
https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-ne...els-to-house-illegal-migrants-elon-musk-says/

Elon Musk claimed early Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a staggering $59 million “LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.”

The world’s richest man claimed in an early morning post on X that the funneled emergency funds were “just discovered” by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — even as President Trump called for a complete overhaul of FEMA that could even see it shuttered.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk, who leads the agency tasked with cutting back on government overspending.

“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed concerns over there being “serious concerns of political bias” in the agency.

The 47th president called on the council to have its first meeting within 90 days — saying he expects a report of the findings on his desk within 180 days of the council’s first meeting.
 
If true, should FEMA be spending money this way? If migrants are considered disasters I at least understand but it helps to understand why Trump wants FEMA under review. This is exactly why spending is being reviewed on all levels. Fema saying in October that it didn't have enough funds... then spending here doesn't make sense.
 
If that is true, it needs to be recouped immediately no question.
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
If that is true, it needs to be recouped immediately no question.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I am sure they are discussing it this morning on a course of action.
 
If true, how did that fly under the public’s radar? Or were there reports on that?
 
Pork fat on a spending bill nobody thought to scrutinize?

Embarrassing, however you slice it
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Imagine what you guys will know in three months from now.
The scale of the theft is enormous.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it's only 3 weeks in... curious to see what comes out. Its something we all knew was happening with govt spending in ways they shouldn't. But to have a group analyzing how the money is being spent and the public seeing it will be interesting as to whether there is more transparency going forward. Obviously I knew nothing about what would be found but now I def like seeing it play out.

GjbXk84WwAA3yRi
 
It's to clean up the disaster the illegals left in and around these hotels... You think these people respected the gifts they were given or the country that sold them a lie? What a shameful waste in the name of virtue.
 
Cajun said:
https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-ne...els-to-house-illegal-migrants-elon-musk-says/

Elon Musk claimed early Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a staggering $59 million “LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.”

The world’s richest man claimed in an early morning post on X that the funneled emergency funds were “just discovered” by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — even as President Trump called for a complete overhaul of FEMA that could even see it shuttered.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk, who leads the agency tasked with cutting back on government overspending.

“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed concerns over there being “serious concerns of political bias” in the agency.

The 47th president called on the council to have its first meeting within 90 days — saying he expects a report of the findings on his desk within 180 days of the council’s first meeting.
Click to expand...
But if he's lying like he was about 50 million in condoms or lying about the context of payments to Politico we should just ignore the lies, bury that it ever happened and continue to bark like dogs at his command.
 
AWilder said:
But if he's lying like he was about 50 million in condoms or lying about the context of payments to Politico we should just ignore the lies, bury that it ever happened and continue to bark like dogs at his command.
Click to expand...
Why I've said if true. The truth will come out and if it is...what is your perspective?
 
Considering that undocumented immigrants aren’t eligible for FEMA benefits, this sounds like nonsense.

Why do we continually get tweets and not evidence?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
19 20 21
Replies
418
Views
7K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
jefferz
jefferz
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
8K
PBAC
PBAC
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Eric Silva 2.0
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,183
Messages
56,881,373
Members
175,439
Latest member
Fury Fight Club

Share this page

Back
Top