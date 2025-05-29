nhbbear
Duty Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2005
- Messages
- 32,131
- Reaction score
- 19,804
Elon has stated he will step away from doge and the trump admin after he criticized the big beautiful bill. He has cited the staggering amount of debt this bill will add as his reason for his criticism. He will resign by end of may (2 days). The love affair is over. Maybe trump grabbed him by the pussy or something.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...tion-special-government-employee/83919540007/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...tion-special-government-employee/83919540007/