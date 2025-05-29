Economy Elon Musk quits trump admin

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
32,131
Reaction score
19,804
Pretty terrible framing. He doesn’t blame Trump, he blames congress and hopes the recession bills will make the cuts. He and Trump are still on very good terms

Mainly, his position as a special government employee is given 130 calendar days per year, which is hit on 5/30

Most of the DOGE crew is remaining
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Pretty terrible framing. He doesn’t blame Trump, he blames congress and hopes the recession bills will make the cuts. He and Trump are still on very good terms

Mainly, his position as a special government employee is given 130 calendar days per year, which is hit on 5/30

Most of the DOGE crew is remaining
Click to expand...

He certainly blames the bill.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Pretty terrible framing. He doesn’t blame Trump, he blames congress and hopes the recession bills will make the cuts. He and Trump are still on very good terms

Mainly, his position as a special government employee is given 130 calendar days per year, which is hit on 5/30

Most of the DOGE crew is remaining
Click to expand...

Lmao Trump has been campaigning on these tax cuts for like 2 fucking years, this is Trump's bill.

What's impossible to believe is that somehow "high IQ" Elon didn't see this coming. He's full of shit.
 
nhbbear said:
He certainly blames the bill.
Click to expand...

Yea, that the congress congress is writing, not trump. Trump was also very unhappy with a lot of GOP members in the house and now has a lot of work to go in the senate.

He is still going to be an unofficial advisor to trump

abcnews.go.com

While Musk is leaving the White House, he'll continue as unofficial adviser, official says

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
DOGE's savings were a failure and Elon destroyed his reputation.

He did throw a wrench into agencies that were/could investigate him though, and probably made off with a lot of our data, and got people like Lyin' Ted Cruz to blow him, so there were consolation prizes, I suppose?
 
Could’ve sworn he stepped away a few weeks ago.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Yea, that the congress congress is writing, not trump. Trump was also very unhappy with a lot of GOP members in the house and now has a lot of work to go in the senate.

He is still going to be an unofficial advisor to trump

abcnews.go.com

While Musk is leaving the White House, he'll continue as unofficial adviser, official says

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
Click to expand...

So he will still get to influence the potus on the best way to keep himself a billionaire and avoid taxes
 
Thought he already stepped away. This is old news.
 
The special counsel, like stated earlier, is limited to 130 days max. This was all he was ever going to do from the start.
 
Still in awe at what transpired...a foreign actor was allowed to buy the sitting us president and was then allowed unfettered access to all our critical infrastructure...just ran rampant in all our systems under the guise of cutting fraud and waste only to end up with a staggering bloated fraudulent budget.. truly amazing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmonTobin
Opinion Elon Musk shares post absolving dictators of genocide with his millions of followers
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
4K
PEB
PEB
HOLA
Law Don't worry guys, Elon is going to police himself
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
3K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster
PBAC
Elections Chatgpt already calling Musk Shadow President
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
HOLA
Economy WSJ reports Tesla is looking to Replace Elon as CEO
9 10 11
Replies
203
Views
4K
Rod1
Rod1
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
24 25 26
Replies
517
Views
13K
Berserker13
Berserker13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,664
Messages
57,352,580
Members
175,666
Latest member
Facundo Costa

Share this page

Back
Top