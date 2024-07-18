luckyshot
Overnight, this makes Musk one of the largest donors in American political history.
The audacity of Elon Musk’s $180 million pledge to elect Donald Trump
Musk says he'll give $45 million a month to a Super PAC that promotes a practice he has actively undermined.
www.motherjones.com
In any case, whether you are left leaning or right leaning, I think we should all be alarmed by our techofuedal overlords blatantly buying our government.