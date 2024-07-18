Elections Elon Musk Pledges $45 Million Per Month to Trump

luckyshot

luckyshot

Overnight, this makes Musk one of the largest donors in American political history.

So, I guess the mask is off the whole "We need a fair an neutral social media" thing.

Yeah.

The audacity of Elon Musk’s $180 million pledge to elect Donald Trump

Musk says he'll give $45 million a month to a Super PAC that promotes a practice he has actively undermined.
In any case, whether you are left leaning or right leaning, I think we should all be alarmed by our techofuedal overlords blatantly buying our government.
 
The pledge won't really make a difference in the election, but I think Trump thinks it will, and that's why he was willing to give Vance the VP position (not just Musk, but that brings aboard a bunch of creepy rich guys from the tech industry).
 
Him donating changes nothing to his idea about fair social media unless you have proof otherwise . With a lot of the left making jokes wishing the sniper didn’t miss Trump on Twitter and people calling those accounts to be banned.
he said he won’t do it because freedom of speech. But hey orange man bad so…
 
He is dumb. Initially he dreamed that soon will be more rich with Twitter, then started to kick out employees and demanding users to pay some $ for label etc. While he was successful and smart with technique type business he appeared that was idiotic with his social media business ambitions. Now matushka and Trump will save him from next failure. Better had just continued his smart and successful business with technical stuff
....
 
Attempts to reanimate Twitter?
We are ready to pay 44 b $ in order to make big profils in future.
Due to difference in business plans for near future we should a bit optimize number of employees used by Twitter and associated companies.
Musk.

Hope No2 now is Putin and Trump?
 
