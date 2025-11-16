Nobody ever brings up all the micro plastic particles in every ones sperm. I am no fertility expert, but I think that might be causing at a minimum some of the problem. Thanks to Elites like Elon, they can pollute the world with reckless abandon, and I get plastic particles in my sperm, just so Elites like Elon can make more money.
Also Elon does not fuck to have kids, he test tubes them. Rumor is a penis enlargement surgery made him a limp dick. At the least the hair plug surgery was a success for Leon.