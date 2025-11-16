Opinion Elon musk isn't happy about declining birth rate

Poor guy. On track to make trillions, while everyday people can’t cover basic expenses and face AI-driven job losses. How dare they choose not to have children.

 
Legalise human cloning and genetically enhanced children. Problem solved. ;)
 
Legalise human cloning and genetically enhanced children. Problem solved. ;)
48e2838b122f1aca1aefb620c5f69c2cfc277b70.gif
 
Looking around the world where they're breeding like rabbits, where their dollar is worth .03 cents American, I don't know if I buy the poverty reasoning for this decline. Hell, even in Western nations, poor people are popping out six or seven kids just for the benefits. This seems like a middle/upper class thing in the west.
 
Musk gives an assload of money to charities. His success isn't why others fail.
Yeah... of course he did.

Now then, I need to shift this bridge and you seen a good judge of character...
 
Considering how many children he has he seems dead set on fixing this problem himself
Like Epstein, Musk is basically a eugenicist insisting on having infinite offspring.

They are the same.
 
Like Epstein, Musk is basically a eugenicist insisting on having infinite offspring.

They are the same.

They are the same.
Considering how musk is its very possible

(Also heard its an african culture thing but with musk above feels way more likely)
 
Nobody ever brings up all the micro plastic particles in every ones sperm. I am no fertility expert, but I think that might be causing at a minimum some of the problem. Thanks to Elites like Elon, they can pollute the world with reckless abandon, and I get plastic particles in my sperm, just so Elites like Elon can make more money.
Also Elon does not fuck to have kids, he test tubes them. Rumor is a penis enlargement surgery made him a limp dick. At the least the hair plug surgery was a success for Leon.
 
Nobody ever brings up all the micro plastic particles in every ones sperm. I am no fertility expert, but I think that might be causing at a minimum some of the problem. Thanks to Elites like Elon, they can pollute the world with reckless abandon, and I get plastic particles in my sperm, just so Elites like Elon can make more money.
Also Elon does not fuck to have kids, he test tubes them. Rumor is a penis enlargement surgery made him a limp dick. At the least the hair plug surgery was a success for Leon.
<{clintugh}>
 
Nobody ever brings up all the micro plastic particles in every ones sperm. I am no fertility expert, but I think that might be causing at a minimum some of the problem. Thanks to Elites like Elon, they can pollute the world with reckless abandon, and I get plastic particles in my sperm, just so Elites like Elon can make more money.
Also Elon does not fuck to have kids, he test tubes them. Rumor is a penis enlargement surgery made him a limp dick. At the least the hair plug surgery was a success for Leon.
I'm 44 and my wife is pregnant. I don't know the platics levels in my sperm but it's obviously not an issue. The fact that people here are all obsessing over Elon's money says a lot. People are busy chasing opulence and trying to impress strangers online to make sacrifices having a family.
 
