Crime Elon Musk is having secret convos with Putin

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
22,773
Reaction score
39,377


Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a linchpin of U.S. space efforts, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022. The discussions, confirmed by several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials, touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions. At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said two people briefed on the request. Musk has emerged this year as a crucial supporter of Donald Trump’s election campaign, and could find a role in a Trump administration should he win. While the U.S. and its allies have isolated Putin in recent years, Musk’s dialogue could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader, and reinforce Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines such as the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the contacts also raise potential national-security concerns among some in the current administration, given Putin’s role as one of America’s chief adversaries. Musk has forged deep business ties with U.S. military and intelligence agencies, giving him unique visibility into some of America’s most sensitive space programs. SpaceX, which operates the Starlink service, won a $1.8 billion classified contract in 2021 and is the primary rocket launcher for the Pentagon and NASA. Musk has a security clearance that allows him access to certain classified information. Knowledge of Musk’s Kremlin contacts appears to be a closely held secret in government. Several White House officials said they weren’t aware of them. The topic is highly sensitive, given Musk’s increasing involvement in the Trump campaign and the approaching U.S. presidential election, less than two weeks away. Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment. The billionaire has called criticism from some quarters that he has become an apologist for Putin “absurd” and has said his companies “have done more to undermine Russia than anything.”
 
Ian Bremmer, a political scientist who runs the US consulting firm Eurasia Group, said Musk had told him he had spoken directly with Putin and Kremlin officials about Ukraine. Musk denied Bremmer’s claim, but Hill, who attended the same elite conference in Aspen, Colorado as Musk a month before, said it was true.

She said: “He did tell Ian Bremmer that he was talking to Putin and he told many other people that he was. He was just basically channelling the kind of things that Putin had told him.”
www.theguardian.com

Elon Musk has been in regular contact with Putin for two years, says report

Alleged talks between billionaire and Russian president could have enormous security implications
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Im confused... whats the crime ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Social "Humanitarian" Elon Musk scams people affected by Hurricane Helene
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
Damien Karras
Damien Karras
terrapin
Elections elon musk the liar - election fraud
7 8 9
Replies
166
Views
3K
UberHere
UberHere

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,487
Messages
56,393,074
Members
175,196
Latest member
gotpan

Share this page

Back
Top