SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,174
- Reaction score
- 11,961
I initially made this on the Elon Twitter thread, this deserves its own thread. Holy shit they went deep on this one and I'm not even a quarter-way done with the cliffs.
-LOLing at the start, no one's trying to assassinate Biden or Kamala because what's the point? They're replaceable puppets.
-Elon doesn't really care about his public persona - doesn't have a media person/publicist
-SpaceX wins contracts because they do better job than competition like Boeing; is the Biden admin going to subsidize Elon? Hell no.
-FCC contracted Elon (Starlink?) 1/4 of a 42B contract to provide broadband to rural areas like in North Carolina but got rescinded illegally because of politics
-FCC has connected 0 people as of yet
-Starlink is the only internet service that is working in hurricane-affected areas like North and South Carolina
-Elon tried to distribute Starlink via helicopters but were stopped by the government but sorted out the issue with a Dem (?) judge on the matter
-The Dems are transporting illegals to certain states to swing the vote to the Dems
-The Dems are trying to make a single party country with illegals (or legal immigrants after 5 years) who can vote just like how California is a single party state
-Bill Clinton lost in California in '92; the state for CA will make it illegal to acquire voter ID in any election
-no voter ID encourages fraud - for the Dems to win the seats
15:00
-Dems: "you're racist if you want to see voter ID"
-most wealthy people are Dems and they encourage this behavior
-celebs and most of media are pro-Dems
-it would be way easier for Elon to be a Dem but he's too pro-Democracy
-Kamala is the new face of the machine, slave to a teleprompter
-the "people in charge" of the Dems are a group of around 100 people, Elon knows most of them
-those 100 or so people are probably in the Epstein list
-they had put 5 or 6 people from the Jan 6th riot in prison; not one person in the Epstein list is in prison
-one of the reasons Kamala gets so much support is because if Trump wins, the Epstein list gets publicized
-Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates are probably on that list
-Reid Hoffman was Elon's former close colleague and is terrified of a Trump admin
25:00
-between Diddy and Epstein, there is probably a thousand hours of footage
-if Trump wins we could do housecleaning
-X adheres to the laws of the country of the user-open sourced algorithm
-Trump has condemned neo-Nazis but Kamala's backers manipulates her speech in the Prez debate to obfuscate this
-if Kamala wins they'll try to shut down X by prosecution or passing laws
-Dems have tried to sue SpaceX for failing to hire asylum-seekers, even if it's illegal for them to do because there are other laws that prevent them from doing so
-Dems are trying to cartelize the judges in the US and install activist judges as judges
-Dems have tried and will continue to prosecute Elon/X if they win
-Tucker: Dems will likely not take legal immunity from the vaccine makers -> one of his maniacal laughs
-Elon's not anti-vax, points out smallpox and polio vaccines were good to mankind but big pharma should be given rightful scrutiny
-we shouldn't force people to take vaccines
35:00
-Elon is pro-liberty, wants to see less regulation in America because it limits progress
-7B USD high speed rail project in California is dead atm because of regulation
-Engineers don't make as much as environmental and DEI consultants
-it's hard for Elon to understand the regulation mindset, gives a weird Dahmer analogy
-it's more emphatetic to imprison illegals who are also criminals than let them loose
-Elon's mom live in New York and went from being a Dem to Republican because of the violence
-downtown SF and Philadelphia are filled with "homeless" people, but they should be called violent drug zombies
45:00
-weird story about a dead body in San Francisco
-criminals should be given empathy but guess what, so do their victims
-the police in NYC failed to stop an axe-murderer from killing two people
-wanting to decriminalize petty crimes like shoplifting is madness
-Gavin Newsome is the real-life Heath Ledger Joker
-Gavin doesn't want to imprison criminals because most of them are people of color
-George Soros is senile but he and his friends have had a lot of influence on American politics: open borders and decriminalization
-in Britain, they are releasing convicted p3dophiles to imprison people for "offensive" facebook posts - people who post against migrant rape gangs in UK
55:00
-Elon recommends the "the Parasitic Mind" of Gad Saad who TC has interviewed in the past
-
Last edited: