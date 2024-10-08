



I initially made this on the Elon Twitter thread, this deserves its own thread. Holy shit they went deep on this one and I'm not even a quarter-way done with the cliffs.



-LOLing at the start, no one's trying to assassinate Biden or Kamala because what's the point? They're replaceable puppets.

-Elon doesn't really care about his public persona - doesn't have a media person/publicist

-SpaceX wins contracts because they do better job than competition like Boeing; is the Biden admin going to subsidize Elon? Hell no.

-FCC contracted Elon (Starlink?) 1/4 of a 42B contract to provide broadband to rural areas like in North Carolina but got rescinded illegally because of politics

-FCC has connected 0 people as of yet

-Starlink is the only internet service that is working in hurricane-affected areas like North and South Carolina

-Elon tried to distribute Starlink via helicopters but were stopped by the government but sorted out the issue with a Dem (?) judge on the matter

-The Dems are transporting illegals to certain states to swing the vote to the Dems

-The Dems are trying to make a single party country with illegals (or legal immigrants after 5 years) who can vote just like how California is a single party state

-Bill Clinton lost in California in '92; the state for CA will make it illegal to acquire voter ID in any election

-no voter ID encourages fraud - for the Dems to win the seats

15:00

-Dems: "you're racist if you want to see voter ID"

-most wealthy people are Dems and they encourage this behavior

-celebs and most of media are pro-Dems

-it would be way easier for Elon to be a Dem but he's too pro-Democracy

-Kamala is the new face of the machine, slave to a teleprompter

-the "people in charge" of the Dems are a group of around 100 people, Elon knows most of them

-those 100 or so people are probably in the Epstein list

-they had put 5 or 6 people from the Jan 6th riot in prison; not one person in the Epstein list is in prison

-one of the reasons Kamala gets so much support is because if Trump wins, the Epstein list gets publicized

-Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates are probably on that list

-Reid Hoffman was Elon's former close colleague and is terrified of a Trump admin

25:00

-between Diddy and Epstein, there is probably a thousand hours of footage

-if Trump wins we could do housecleaning

-X adheres to the laws of the country of the user-open sourced algorithm

-Trump has condemned neo-Nazis but Kamala's backers manipulates her speech in the Prez debate to obfuscate this

-if Kamala wins they'll try to shut down X by prosecution or passing laws

-Dems have tried to sue SpaceX for failing to hire asylum-seekers, even if it's illegal for them to do because there are other laws that prevent them from doing so

-Dems are trying to cartelize the judges in the US and install activist judges as judges

-Dems have tried and will continue to prosecute Elon/X if they win

-Tucker: Dems will likely not take legal immunity from the vaccine makers -> one of his maniacal laughs

-Elon's not anti-vax, points out smallpox and polio vaccines were good to mankind but big pharma should be given rightful scrutiny

-we shouldn't force people to take vaccines

35:00

-Elon is pro-liberty, wants to see less regulation in America because it limits progress

-7B USD high speed rail project in California is dead atm because of regulation

-Engineers don't make as much as environmental and DEI consultants

-it's hard for Elon to understand the regulation mindset, gives a weird Dahmer analogy

-it's more emphatetic to imprison illegals who are also criminals than let them loose

-Elon's mom live in New York and went from being a Dem to Republican because of the violence

-downtown SF and Philadelphia are filled with "homeless" people, but they should be called violent drug zombies

45:00

-weird story about a dead body in San Francisco

-criminals should be given empathy but guess what, so do their victims

-the police in NYC failed to stop an axe-murderer from killing two people

-wanting to decriminalize petty crimes like shoplifting is madness

-Gavin Newsome is the real-life Heath Ledger Joker

-Gavin doesn't want to imprison criminals because most of them are people of color

-George Soros is senile but he and his friends have had a lot of influence on American politics: open borders and decriminalization

-in Britain, they are releasing convicted p3dophiles to imprison people for "offensive" facebook posts - people who post against migrant rape gangs in UK

55:00

-Elon recommends the "the Parasitic Mind" of Gad Saad who TC has interviewed in the past

