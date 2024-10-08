Elections Elon Musk interviewed by Tucker Carlson

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

I initially made this on the Elon Twitter thread, this deserves its own thread. Holy shit they went deep on this one and I'm not even a quarter-way done with the cliffs.

-LOLing at the start, no one's trying to assassinate Biden or Kamala because what's the point? They're replaceable puppets.
-Elon doesn't really care about his public persona - doesn't have a media person/publicist
-SpaceX wins contracts because they do better job than competition like Boeing; is the Biden admin going to subsidize Elon? Hell no.
-FCC contracted Elon (Starlink?) 1/4 of a 42B contract to provide broadband to rural areas like in North Carolina but got rescinded illegally because of politics
-FCC has connected 0 people as of yet
-Starlink is the only internet service that is working in hurricane-affected areas like North and South Carolina
-Elon tried to distribute Starlink via helicopters but were stopped by the government but sorted out the issue with a Dem (?) judge on the matter
-The Dems are transporting illegals to certain states to swing the vote to the Dems
-The Dems are trying to make a single party country with illegals (or legal immigrants after 5 years) who can vote just like how California is a single party state
-Bill Clinton lost in California in '92; the state for CA will make it illegal to acquire voter ID in any election
-no voter ID encourages fraud - for the Dems to win the seats
15:00
-Dems: "you're racist if you want to see voter ID"
-most wealthy people are Dems and they encourage this behavior
-celebs and most of media are pro-Dems
-it would be way easier for Elon to be a Dem but he's too pro-Democracy
-Kamala is the new face of the machine, slave to a teleprompter
-the "people in charge" of the Dems are a group of around 100 people, Elon knows most of them
-those 100 or so people are probably in the Epstein list
-they had put 5 or 6 people from the Jan 6th riot in prison; not one person in the Epstein list is in prison
-one of the reasons Kamala gets so much support is because if Trump wins, the Epstein list gets publicized
-Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates are probably on that list
-Reid Hoffman was Elon's former close colleague and is terrified of a Trump admin
25:00
-between Diddy and Epstein, there is probably a thousand hours of footage
-if Trump wins we could do housecleaning
-X adheres to the laws of the country of the user-open sourced algorithm
-Trump has condemned neo-Nazis but Kamala's backers manipulates her speech in the Prez debate to obfuscate this
-if Kamala wins they'll try to shut down X by prosecution or passing laws
-Dems have tried to sue SpaceX for failing to hire asylum-seekers, even if it's illegal for them to do because there are other laws that prevent them from doing so
-Dems are trying to cartelize the judges in the US and install activist judges as judges
-Dems have tried and will continue to prosecute Elon/X if they win
-Tucker: Dems will likely not take legal immunity from the vaccine makers -> one of his maniacal laughs
-Elon's not anti-vax, points out smallpox and polio vaccines were good to mankind but big pharma should be given rightful scrutiny
-we shouldn't force people to take vaccines
35:00
-Elon is pro-liberty, wants to see less regulation in America because it limits progress
-7B USD high speed rail project in California is dead atm because of regulation
-Engineers don't make as much as environmental and DEI consultants
-it's hard for Elon to understand the regulation mindset, gives a weird Dahmer analogy
-it's more emphatetic to imprison illegals who are also criminals than let them loose
-Elon's mom live in New York and went from being a Dem to Republican because of the violence
-downtown SF and Philadelphia are filled with "homeless" people, but they should be called violent drug zombies
45:00
-weird story about a dead body in San Francisco
-criminals should be given empathy but guess what, so do their victims
-the police in NYC failed to stop an axe-murderer from killing two people
-wanting to decriminalize petty crimes like shoplifting is madness
-Gavin Newsome is the real-life Heath Ledger Joker
-Gavin doesn't want to imprison criminals because most of them are people of color
-George Soros is senile but he and his friends have had a lot of influence on American politics: open borders and decriminalization
-in Britain, they are releasing convicted p3dophiles to imprison people for "offensive" facebook posts - people who post against migrant rape gangs in UK
55:00
-Elon recommends the "the Parasitic Mind" of Gad Saad who TC has interviewed in the past
-
 
Last edited:
For those with eyes to see…
 
Leon and Ghisalane were email buddies. Leon once tried to exchange a horse for a handjob. Pretty sure if any list was released since there are photos of Leon at Epstein events he is on the list.
 
Lot of truth being told there. Some is opinion but a lot of verifiable truth.
 
"-in Britain, they are releasing convicted p3dophiles to imprison people for offensive facebook posts"

I must admit I dont know much whats going on in Britain.
But I have a hard time believing a convicted peddo got released to make room for some one making an offensive Facebook post.
 
lsa said:
"-in Britain, they are releasing convicted p3dophiles to imprison people for offensive facebook posts"

I must admit I dont know much whats going on in Britain.
But I have a hard time believing a convicted peddo got released to make room for some one making an offensive Facebook post.
Click to expand...
Nah that’s probably happened
 
