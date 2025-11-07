  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Elon Musk gets 1 trillion dollar pay package

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 28, 2009
Messages
28,904
Reaction score
18,287
apple.news

Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package — WIRED

The unprecedented payday will go into full effect by 2035—as long as Tesla hits ambitious financial and production targets.
apple.news apple.news

ON THURSDAY, Tesla shareholders approved an unprecedented $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk. The full compensation plan will go into effect by 2035
Click to expand...

I wonder how many Roman Salutes he will do once he becomes Americas first trillionaire



I’m sure everyone is very happy for his success
 
But I thought his company’s were going to tank and he was going to be replaced. Heard it here

HOLA

Economy Thread 'WSJ reports Tesla is looking to Replace Elon as CEO'

April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab board members about a month ago reached out to several executive search firms to find a successor for CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The current status of the board's push, which, according to the report, was sparked by Musk's heavy involvement with the Trump administration, could not be determined, WSJ said...
  • Like
  • Eek
  • Love



Siver!

Economy Thread 'Pension Fund Investors Demand Musk Work 40 Hour Week at Tesla'

www.ft.com

Pension fund investors demand Elon Musk work 40-hour week at Tesla

Shareholders say EV maker is in ‘crisis’ and call for succession planning
www.ft.com www.ft.com

Pension fund investors demand Elon Musk work 40-hour week at Tesla​

A group of large pension funds has demanded that Elon Musk commit to work at least 40 hours a week at Tesla, calling for corporate governance reforms to address a “crisis” at the carmaker.
The letter sent to Tesla chair Robyn Denholm on Wednesday was signed by 12 long-term institutional investors...
  • Like
  • Haha
 
This news juxtaposes well with this story:



Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political actions since acquiring Twitter, later rebranded X, in 2022 dramatically hurt the automaker's U.S. sales, underscoring how deeply its fortunes are intertwined with the billionaire's persona.

The findings quantify for the first time how the political actions of the world's wealthiest person - including his role in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration - may have cost Tesla billions in lost vehicle sales while benefiting rival electric carmakers.

Tesla's U.S. sales would have been between 67% and 83% higher, or about 1 million to 1.26 million additional vehicles, from October 2022 to April 2025, had it not been for what researchers call the "Musk partisan effect", according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research by Yale University economists.
 
Impossible

Because leftists had him heading towards bankruptcy earlier in the year!
 
ShadowRun said:
But I thought his company’s were going to tank and he was going to be replaced. Heard it here

HOLA

Economy Thread 'WSJ reports Tesla is looking to Replace Elon as CEO'

April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab board members about a month ago reached out to several executive search firms to find a successor for CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The current status of the board's push, which, according to the report, was sparked by Musk's heavy involvement with the Trump administration, could not be determined, WSJ said...
  • Like
  • Eek
  • Love



Siver!

Economy Thread 'Pension Fund Investors Demand Musk Work 40 Hour Week at Tesla'

www.ft.com

Pension fund investors demand Elon Musk work 40-hour week at Tesla

Shareholders say EV maker is in ‘crisis’ and call for succession planning
www.ft.com www.ft.com

Pension fund investors demand Elon Musk work 40-hour week at Tesla​

A group of large pension funds has demanded that Elon Musk commit to work at least 40 hours a week at Tesla, calling for corporate governance reforms to address a “crisis” at the carmaker.
The letter sent to Tesla chair Robyn Denholm on Wednesday was signed by 12 long-term institutional investors...
  • Like
  • Haha
Click to expand...
That was before the government gave him an outrageous amount of public money.
 
One million seconds is about 11 days and 13 hours.

One billion seconds is about 31 years and 8 months.

One trillion seconds is about 31,700 years.


If Elon, or anyone, has that much money at one time, then humanity might as well nuke itself.

Having that much money, and not using it for anything but your own quest for more money and power, is so fucking pathetic and gross lol. He could literally buy everything, every company, every sports team, every island and nation that's up for grabs, everything. Someone who has that much money and power, and is a dogshit human being, is fucked for humanity.

Everyone who wants to start a new business or anything is going to throw away all their morals and ethics and empathy so they can suck up to a soulless loser for a pinch of his dragon hoard. Privileged rich kid uses privileged money to buy successful businesses, and make more money, and somehow people look up to that? Unmitigated privilege. We live in a dumb fuck world where losers look up to people with money, and assume that they were smart and hard working and responsible to get all that money. WRONG.
 
10 years is a long time, but Tesla's market cap is like $1.4T right now, so increasing over 600% is some serious growth if that happens.


Specifically, Tesla needs to hit an$8.5 trillion valuation over the next 10 years, deliver 20 million vehicles to customers, send out 1 million robots, operate 1 million robotaxis, and sell 10 million subscriptions for its “Full Self-Driving” software over a three-month period—in addition to other financial targets.
 
HOLA said:
This news juxtaposes well with this story:



Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political actions since acquiring Twitter, later rebranded X, in 2022 dramatically hurt the automaker's U.S. sales, underscoring how deeply its fortunes are intertwined with the billionaire's persona.

The findings quantify for the first time how the political actions of the world's wealthiest person - including his role in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration - may have cost Tesla billions in lost vehicle sales while benefiting rival electric carmakers.

Tesla's U.S. sales would have been between 67% and 83% higher, or about 1 million to 1.26 million additional vehicles, from October 2022 to April 2025, had it not been for what researchers call the "Musk partisan effect", according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research by Yale University economists.
Click to expand...

He has a new way to sell this by convincing likely parties to buy his trillion in shares like a IOU. He said he wants to take 10 billion to support his political agenda. Kinda like when a bank buys your house in a reverse mortgage. You still own the house but now have access of cash that you did not before. He is sitting on a blockbuster ton of money that can go up or down but who ever exercises this right in on the hook for whatever that stock lands year over year.
 
Soo happy for him. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving guy. Hopefully he resumes his work at DOGE.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Economy Tesla approved Elon Musk trillion dollar pay package
2
Replies
22
Views
602
Jacket time
Jacket time

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,511
Messages
58,444,024
Members
176,042
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top