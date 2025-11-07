One million seconds is about 11 days and 13 hours.



One billion seconds is about 31 years and 8 months.



One trillion seconds is about 31,700 years.





If Elon, or anyone, has that much money at one time, then humanity might as well nuke itself.



Having that much money, and not using it for anything but your own quest for more money and power, is so fucking pathetic and gross lol. He could literally buy everything, every company, every sports team, every island and nation that's up for grabs, everything. Someone who has that much money and power, and is a dogshit human being, is fucked for humanity.



Everyone who wants to start a new business or anything is going to throw away all their morals and ethics and empathy so they can suck up to a soulless loser for a pinch of his dragon hoard. Privileged rich kid uses privileged money to buy successful businesses, and make more money, and somehow people look up to that? Unmitigated privilege. We live in a dumb fuck world where losers look up to people with money, and assume that they were smart and hard working and responsible to get all that money. WRONG.