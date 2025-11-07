Aegon Spengler
Aegon Spengler
Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package — WIRED
The unprecedented payday will go into full effect by 2035—as long as Tesla hits ambitious financial and production targets.
apple.news
ON THURSDAY, Tesla shareholders approved an unprecedented $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk. The full compensation plan will go into effect by 2035
I wonder how many Roman Salutes he will do once he becomes Americas first trillionaire
I’m sure everyone is very happy for his success