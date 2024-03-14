For those of you who didn't see it this morning, Starship launched this morning and things were looking good for a while. All of the booster engines functioned at launch and until the ship separated. The booster engines restarted to turn the booster around to head to the planned soft landing in the ocean. Video from the booster as it was headed back to earth showed a grid fin moving. Just before the engines were supposed to restart for the slowdown, the one visible grid fin started moving around more and picture of the ground was moving as the booster wobbled. From the data shown, only one engine restarted and no more of the picture was seen. I assume they lost control and maybe used the destruct command.



The ship carried on around the Earth with a camera on the ship showing a tail fin and the side of the ship. The ship reached altitude and shut down the engines. After the engines were shut off, there appeared to be something coming out of the bottom. After a time the ship got into an area where they expected a loss of signal which was expected to last for about 30 minutes. They did regain contact with it in time for it to start re-entry. Some black pieces started to go by which many assumed were parts of the heat tiles. The fin could be seen glowing red as it moved to change the attitude of the ship. Then contact was lost and apparently the ship broke up over the Indian Ocean.



SpaceX likes to claim success even when missions don't go as planned because they collect data. If they lost all contact, there won't be much data to retrieve. I don't know when, if ever we will find out what happened.