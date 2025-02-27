  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Elon Musk Cancels Ebola Prevention Under Break-It-Now-Worry-Later Approach to Desperately Cutting Funding

Musk's "It's not a problem because on this occasion we happened to spot the massive mistake" is super-reassuring to the rest of the world watching on in horror as this fiasco unfolds in real time.

Guys...

Right wing Sherdoggers... storm the capitol. It's not a crime, so you might as well.

This call for people to storm the capitol is not a call for people to storm the capitol.
 
He said "very briefly", it's not canceled now.
 
The guy’s bragging about massively fucking up but realizing it quickly. Congrats I guess.
 
Last edited:
"Accidentally cancelled very briefly"

Oh' heavens!

Welcome back @Siver!, although it is weird for a guy to say that the War Room was to much for him, request a ban, get a new account, spend a few days in the Heavies, and then come right back to the War Room. Welcome back nonetheless, though.
 
HereticBD said:
"Accidentally cancelled very briefly"
Click to expand...

"But I noticed this particular enormous error quickly at least!"

You gotta admit, man, that's pretty fucking bad...

What about the monumental errors this unelected, unqualified, heavily pressured clown doesn't realize?

This isn't shaving Twitter staff to the bone, is it...?

<6>
 
The same meeting Sleepy Don fell asleep at. I guess Sleepy Don is still tired from getting handshake manhandled by Macron.
Fucking Old Man Trump dozed off multiple times during that meeting. Sad seeing such a low energy President
 
Siver! said:
"But I noticed this particular enormous error quickly at least!"

You gotta admit, man, that's pretty fucking bad...
Click to expand...
No, it would be bad if they didn't notice it or didn't care. They're doing broad sweeping measures. Some things will slip through the cracks, if only for a moment. Nothing worth getting all hot and bothered over. You won't remember this story in a month from now, because nothing really happened.
 
Hdfi said:
He said "very briefly", it's not canceled now.
Click to expand...
star-wars-han-solo.gif
 
HereticBD said:
No, it would be bad if they didn't notice it or didn't care. They're doing broad sweeping measures. Some things will slip through the cracks, if only for a moment. Nothing worth getting all hot and bothered over. You won't remember this story in a month from now, because nothing really happened.
Click to expand...

"It would be bad if they didn't notice".

But if he didn't notice, he wouldn't have told you.

Because he wouldn't have noticed.

So he couldn't have told you.

Do you see what the problem might be...?
 
Siver! said:
Musk's "It's not a problem because on this occasion we happened to spot the massive mistake" is super-reassuring to the rest of the world watching on in horror as this fiasco unfolds in real time.

Guys...

Right wing Sherdoggers... storm the capitol. It's not a crime, so you might as well.

This call for people to storm the capitol is not a call for people to storm the capitol.
Click to expand...
Tee hee, that's very funny. Peaceful protests only of course.
 
No one died, so it's not so bad. Zero victims.

I'm more worried about that black hat... why he's using a Dark version of MAGA hat?
 
Siver! said:
"It would be bad if they didn't notice".

But if he didn't notice, he wouldn't have told you.

Because he wouldn't have noticed.

So he couldn't have told you.

Do you see what the problem might be...?
Click to expand...
Do you see the problem in your logic? By that logic, you may as well not trust anything from anyone ever.

"There's stuff happening, or could be happening that we just don't know about because they don't tell us."

Yeah, I'll take "Every Government Ever" for $500, Ken. I mean shit, them admitting that mistakes were made in this process, is quite refreshing.
 
Hdfi said:
He said "very briefly", it's not canceled now.
Click to expand...

HereticBD said:
No, it would be bad if they didn't notice it or didn't care. They're doing broad sweeping measures. Some things will slip through the cracks, if only for a moment. Nothing worth getting all hot and bothered over. You won't remember this story in a month from now, because nothing really happened.
Click to expand...
If I forgot to fully install a major component on a helicopter and it didn't get caught until we were prepping for pre flight I'd be demoted and stripped of all my qualifications. Doesn't matter that no one got hurt. Thats not an acceptable mistake EVER

Y'all are crazy
 
Hdfi said:
No one died, so it's not so bad. Zero victims.

I'm more worried about that black hat... why he's using a Dark version of MAGA hat?
Click to expand...

So what actually happened was aid was immediately cut to African countries where people are working trying to contain outbreaks.

This happened a month ago, and Elon went grovelling in front of the cabinet today/yesterday to explain and pass it off as nothing.

healthpolicy-watch.news

US Aid Pause Hampers Response To Multiple African Disease Outbreaks And Escalating DRC Conflict - Health Policy Watch

“This is not the kind of week we like,” Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) told a media
healthpolicy-watch.news healthpolicy-watch.news

The response was already hampered by this completely unnecessary disruption.

Musk telling you it's fine is really just Musk telling you he probably shouldn't be doing this job, or at least at the pace he's being asked to do it, or more likely: both.
 
Some of y'all are way too happy to excuse and celebrate failure. This is one of several times he's "accidentally" fired extremely important employees from critical programs. It is unacceptable
 
HereticBD said:
Do you see the problem in your logic? By that logic, you may as well not trust anything from anyone ever.

"There's stuff happening, or could be happening that we just don't know about because they don't tell us."

Yeah, I'll take "Every Government Ever" for $500, Ken. I mean shit, them admitting that mistakes were made in this process, is quite refreshing.
Click to expand...

My logic is: the guy is provably making critical errors.

He's telling us about the ones he knows about.

There's a fantastically high chance he's making critical errors he's too stupid to realize because he's completely unqualified to be meddling in this shit.

There's a far greater chance he's making critical errors that his ego won't allow him to admit to, as well. If he admits to too many, guess what?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,204
Messages
56,950,245
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top