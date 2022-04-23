Social Elon Musk Calls out Bill Gates' Climate Change Hypocrisy

Bill Gates: I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities = translation: Yo Lon! sup bruh, you still got that hook up for adrenochrome?

Elon Musk: Do you still have that half billion dollar short on Tesla? = Nah dude, last time I got that shit for you, you got so fkn hammered that your damn wife left you and threatened to talk about our trips to Epsteins Island
 
Last edited:
musk is obviously up to something but i'm not that informed to know what it is.
as to the COP26 agreement, god help up. looks like most of the pledges are done. the ukraine war simply destroyed those. we'll spend the next ten years figuring out new supply chains and it will be expensive as fuck and no way will the climate expenses be met, on a meaningful way.
sure, there will be a lot of summiteering and grandiose statements but in the end nothing will be done. cop26 was supposed to be this crowning achievement and if failed miserably in the end, because of the global south world. i will not blame them for everything though, because we share the blame.
bottomline - these guys are literally fighting for no real reason outside immense egos.
which is why, although i would like to see musk get twitter, i'm not yet sold on his ideals and goals.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
musk is obviously up to something but i'm not that informed to know what it is.
as to the COP26 agreement, god help up. looks like most of the pledges are done. the ukraine war simply destroyed those. we'll spend the next ten years figuring out new supply chains and it will be expensive as fuck and no way will the climate expenses be met, on a meaningful way.
sure, there will be a lot of summiteering and grandiose statements but in the end nothing will be done. cop26 was supposed to be this crowning achievement and if failed miserably in the end, because of the global south world. i will not blame them for everything though, because we share the blame.
bottomline - these guys are literally fighting for no real reason outside immense egos.
which is why, although i would like to see musk get twitter, i'm not yet sold on his ideals and goals.
Click to expand...

GOP26 is pure global control over emerging markets. Europe keeps poluting and shipping shit to asia, while denouncing deforestation of the amazon. Leading markets are just trying to stay ahead commercially.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
it has begun

Click to expand...

wwe-macho-man.gif
 
DespicablePeep said:
GOP26 is pure global control over emerging markets. Europe keeps poluting and shipping shit to asia, while denouncing deforestation of the amazon. Leading markets are just trying to stay ahead commercially.
Click to expand...
well the EU in total is responsible for under 10% of global CO2 emissions.
china is at around 30%, USA at around 15%, india also around 7%, russia at around 5%.
together china and america account for almost half of the world's co2 emissions.
is it fair that europe and america got to develop and burn the fuck out of the sky before the east could go through the same process? of course not.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
well the EU in total is responsible for under 10% of global CO2 emissions.
china is at around 30%, USA at around 15%, india also around 7%, russia at around 5%.
together china and america account for almost half of the world's co2 emissions.
is it fair that europe and america got to develop and burn the fuck out of the sky before the east could go through the same process? of course not.
Click to expand...

So they should pay compensation for resources not extracted, if they actually believe in the BS they spew. But won't
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Elections Musk says he is forming new political party after fallout with Trump
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
Mock Artwork
Mock Artwork
LeonardoBjj
International Bill Gates vows to give most of $200bn fortune to African health and education
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
4K
wlu.29
wlu.29

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,262
Messages
58,032,654
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top