Diogenes of Sinope
Elon Confirms the conversation is real
Wonder why Bill Gates would bet against Tesla.
So betting that Tesla shares drop is betting against climate change ?
Ultra rich infighting wake me up when its acid to the face russian levels
I'm going to head over to CNN + for the latest news on how a Vanderbilt hires his nanny, cook, driver, tutors, au pairs, etc. to help him raise his kid.
Oh sheeeet nevermind.
musk is obviously up to something but i'm not that informed to know what it is.
as to the COP26 agreement, god help up. looks like most of the pledges are done. the ukraine war simply destroyed those. we'll spend the next ten years figuring out new supply chains and it will be expensive as fuck and no way will the climate expenses be met, on a meaningful way.
sure, there will be a lot of summiteering and grandiose statements but in the end nothing will be done. cop26 was supposed to be this crowning achievement and if failed miserably in the end, because of the global south world. i will not blame them for everything though, because we share the blame.
bottomline - these guys are literally fighting for no real reason outside immense egos.
which is why, although i would like to see musk get twitter, i'm not yet sold on his ideals and goals.
well the EU in total is responsible for under 10% of global CO2 emissions.GOP26 is pure global control over emerging markets. Europe keeps poluting and shipping shit to asia, while denouncing deforestation of the amazon. Leading markets are just trying to stay ahead commercially.
well the EU in total is responsible for under 10% of global CO2 emissions.
china is at around 30%, USA at around 15%, india also around 7%, russia at around 5%.
together china and america account for almost half of the world's co2 emissions.
is it fair that europe and america got to develop and burn the fuck out of the sky before the east could go through the same process? of course not.
what do you mean resources not extracted?So they should pay compensation for resources not extracted, if they actually believe in the BS they spew. But won't
Most straight men don’t need to see a tubby billionaire to lose an erection.
We already have a millionaire Cheeto to do that for us