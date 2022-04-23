musk is obviously up to something but i'm not that informed to know what it is.

as to the COP26 agreement, god help up. looks like most of the pledges are done. the ukraine war simply destroyed those. we'll spend the next ten years figuring out new supply chains and it will be expensive as fuck and no way will the climate expenses be met, on a meaningful way.

sure, there will be a lot of summiteering and grandiose statements but in the end nothing will be done. cop26 was supposed to be this crowning achievement and if failed miserably in the end, because of the global south world. i will not blame them for everything though, because we share the blame.

bottomline - these guys are literally fighting for no real reason outside immense egos.

which is why, although i would like to see musk get twitter, i'm not yet sold on his ideals and goals.