Elections Elon Musk and a new third political party

Everyone should know the back story by now. Elon Musk was a Democrat then became a huge Trump supporter and fan. He got in a very big personal battle with Trump, backed down a bit from the personal attacks. He does not like either party and talks a lot about starting a third party. His biggest issue is government waste and debt, which he thought Trump would be behind him on, but wasn't. He actively attacks Republicans who are voting for Trumps bill. Does he have a chance on starting a third party with his own media company and wealth?





 
Zazen said:
Anyone who supports a billionaire being part of a third party hasn’t learned a fucking thing. Politicians need to represent the working class and not be bought off by the rich.
Click to expand...
So have a millionaire or multimillionaire run for President instead of a billionaire?
That would make you feel better?
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
So have a millionaire or multimillionaire run for President instead of a billionaire?
That would make you feel better?
Click to expand...
Nothing wrong with having a few million bucks. The difference between someone with a few million and one billion dollars is a billion dollars. The difference is staggering
 
Zazen said:
Nothing wrong with having a few million bucks. The difference between someone with a few million and one billion dollars is a billion dollars. The difference is staggering
Click to expand...
Do you only like the majority of the 1% or something?
 
Zazen said:
Nothing wrong with having a few million bucks. The difference between someone with a few million and one billion dollars is a billion dollars. The difference is staggering
Click to expand...
I don't think most people grasp how massively huge the gap between a million and a billion is
 
An electorally-successful third party? I think there's too much grassroots base-building needed for a party, especially in such a huge country. It's much harder than a Presidential or Mayoral election.
You'd need so many candidates and then a bunch of campaign staff. It's long game to become competitive with the big two.

Democrat voters would mostly ignore his party. It's Republicans he'd need to swing. How many would think "oh it's Elon's party, I'll vote against the Republicans for that"? Hard for me to say since I'm not in that demographic.
 
Spam On Rye said:
He has no chance. He'll get the autistic vote but the average American wants Zach, not Screech. Musk and his transhumanist friends will stay behind the scenes like the have for the past 20 years and continue to help blow people up while pushing transhumanist enslavement for the rest of us.
Click to expand...
I thought people like that only existed in comic books and sci-fi novels. Peter Thiel's latest interview is so fucking bizarre to watch. Guy thinks transhumanism is good for Christianity. I think he completely misunderstands the Bible lol. Even the interviewer was like "uhhh what you're doing sounds more like the anti-Christ" and Thiel acts like that's not even a bad thing. This is the dude that's going to build a network that spies on everyone called Palantir. Palantir is the name of crystal orb that villains in Lord of the Rings use to spy on others. Can't make this shit up..... evil, evil dude.
 
Zazen said:
I thought people like that only existed in comic books and sci-fi novels. Peter Thiel's latest interview is so fucking bizarre to watch. Guy thinks transhumanism is good for Christianity. I think he completely misunderstands the Bible lol. Even the interviewer was like "uhhh what you're doing sounds more like the anti-Christ" and Thiel acts like that's not even a bad thing. This is the dude that's going to build a network that spies on everyone called Palantir. Palantir is the name of crystal orb that villains in Lord of the Rings use to spy on others. Can't make this shit up..... evil, evil dude.
Click to expand...
I completely agree here. Thiel's worldview is closer to the gnostic heresies and is demonic imo. They're trying to immanentize the eschaton here on earth. Dude looks like he's coming out of his skin too. Just creepy as hell.

But yeah, the Palantir name is literally them taking Tolkien's Christian cosmology and inverting it. Evil shit indeed. Look into their buddy Alex Karp as well. He comes straight out and says that the Orcs were good and Hobbits bad and all kinds of crazy shit. Nerds are gonna kill us all! The scary part is these aren't the only transhumanist elites pushing this shit. There's more progressive groups out there like Game-B doing similar things.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
He tried to run with this a few weeks ago and no one cared. He doesn’t haven’t the political influence he thinks he does.
Click to expand...
He has some influence, but you are right, not as much influence as he thinks he does.

He attacked Trump, backed off and went quiet when it didn't work out the way he planned, then is coming back with more of an attack on Republican Senators who back this bill, he threatened them.

So while he doesn't have enough power to take out Trump, maybe he has enough to knock off a few Senators.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I don't think most people grasp how massively huge the gap between a million and a billion is
Click to expand...
Never had a billion, so not sure. . .
But yes, many people have a total net worth of a million or more, people you may know, maybe a few online are. They are in your circle of influence.

Not many people have a billionaire as someone they come in contact with.
 
Zazen said:
I thought people like that only existed in comic books and sci-fi novels. Peter Thiel's latest interview is so fucking bizarre to watch. Guy thinks transhumanism is good for Christianity. I think he completely misunderstands the Bible lol. Even the interviewer was like "uhhh what you're doing sounds more like the anti-Christ" and Thiel acts like that's not even a bad thing. This is the dude that's going to build a network that spies on everyone called Palantir. Palantir is the name of crystal orb that villains in Lord of the Rings use to spy on others. Can't make this shit up..... evil, evil dude.
Click to expand...
I didn't watch that interview. It sounds interesting though.

You should create a new thread on it with cliffs.
 
America.

You have 10,000 issues at play in need of having nuanced discussions and a balanced society but instead you vote for the same old shit topics that have little to do with actually having a functioning society.
 
