Everyone should know the back story by now. Elon Musk was a Democrat then became a huge Trump supporter and fan. He got in a very big personal battle with Trump, backed down a bit from the personal attacks. He does not like either party and talks a lot about starting a third party. His biggest issue is government waste and debt, which he thought Trump would be behind him on, but wasn't. He actively attacks Republicans who are voting for Trumps bill. Does he have a chance on starting a third party with his own media company and wealth?