MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,730
- Reaction score
- 24,791
- Elon very recently said it is inevitable that China will takeover Taiwan. His intention is to justify Chinese behavior.
“The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated,” Musk said in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber. “One does not need to read between the lines. One can simply read the lines. There’s a certain inevitability to the situation.”
- Taiwan's foreign minister had this to say:
On Friday in Taiwan, foreign minister Joseph Wu responded to the Tesla CEO, tweeting that the Chinese Communist Party’s “bullying & threats are a concern, especially for those who would rather stay free & democratic.”
--
Elon is not simply making an observation, he is parroting / pushing the CCP line. It is not inevitable, not if the West makes it clear any invasion will result in Western defense of Taiwan. China is not going to commit suicide to get Taiwan.
Elon's comments are a self-fullfilling prophecy because it only becomes inevitable if the West and Western corporate world give China a pass. Him (and others) continuing to support the CCP is what may end up making things inevitable.
Elon Musk gets blowback from Taiwan after saying there’s a ‘certain inevitability’ China will integrate it
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-gets-blowback-taiwan-221837004.html
----
Late last year Elon said that the CCP should takeover Taiwan and administer it as a special administrative region like Hong Kong. Considering how the CCP has destroyed freedom and democracy in Hong Kong, from what it used to be, a CCP takeover of Taiwan will result in the same or worse.
Elon Musk suggests making Taiwan a ‘special administrative zone’ similar to Hong Kong
https://www.theguardian.com/technol...n-china-special-administrative-zone-hong-kong
Elon Musk Backs China Special Zone For Taiwan That’d Be “More Lenient Than Hong Kong” — Report
https://www.forbes.com/sites/russel...ient-than-hong-kong---report/?sh=333c55915401
China lauds Elon Musk’s suggestion that Taiwan become a ‘special administrative zone’
https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/china...-taiwan-become-a-special-administrative-zone/
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-elon-musk-taiwan-unification-tweet-beijing-2022-10
---
Few months back the US gov. concluded that a lab leak was the most likely scenario. Elon supported a tweet that publicised the Lab Leak theory. In response the CCP's official mouthpiece told Elon to watch his mouth and he risks his business interests in China. Elon took their 'advice' and kept quiet.
Chinese state-linked paper lashes out at Elon Musk over lab leak theory
The warning came in an editorial published Monday by Global Times, a tabloid owned by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-n...er-lashes-elon-musk-lab-leak-theory-rcna72788
--
There are lots of corporate bigwigs supporting China, like Charlie Munger, Tim Cook and others; but Elon stands out for his especially supportive comments of the CCP. He is the most shameless and eager supporter.
“The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated,” Musk said in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber. “One does not need to read between the lines. One can simply read the lines. There’s a certain inevitability to the situation.”
- Taiwan's foreign minister had this to say:
On Friday in Taiwan, foreign minister Joseph Wu responded to the Tesla CEO, tweeting that the Chinese Communist Party’s “bullying & threats are a concern, especially for those who would rather stay free & democratic.”
--
Elon is not simply making an observation, he is parroting / pushing the CCP line. It is not inevitable, not if the West makes it clear any invasion will result in Western defense of Taiwan. China is not going to commit suicide to get Taiwan.
Elon's comments are a self-fullfilling prophecy because it only becomes inevitable if the West and Western corporate world give China a pass. Him (and others) continuing to support the CCP is what may end up making things inevitable.
Elon Musk gets blowback from Taiwan after saying there’s a ‘certain inevitability’ China will integrate it
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-gets-blowback-taiwan-221837004.html
----
Late last year Elon said that the CCP should takeover Taiwan and administer it as a special administrative region like Hong Kong. Considering how the CCP has destroyed freedom and democracy in Hong Kong, from what it used to be, a CCP takeover of Taiwan will result in the same or worse.
Elon Musk suggests making Taiwan a ‘special administrative zone’ similar to Hong Kong
https://www.theguardian.com/technol...n-china-special-administrative-zone-hong-kong
Elon Musk Backs China Special Zone For Taiwan That’d Be “More Lenient Than Hong Kong” — Report
https://www.forbes.com/sites/russel...ient-than-hong-kong---report/?sh=333c55915401
China lauds Elon Musk’s suggestion that Taiwan become a ‘special administrative zone’
https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/china...-taiwan-become-a-special-administrative-zone/
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-elon-musk-taiwan-unification-tweet-beijing-2022-10
---
Few months back the US gov. concluded that a lab leak was the most likely scenario. Elon supported a tweet that publicised the Lab Leak theory. In response the CCP's official mouthpiece told Elon to watch his mouth and he risks his business interests in China. Elon took their 'advice' and kept quiet.
Chinese state-linked paper lashes out at Elon Musk over lab leak theory
The warning came in an editorial published Monday by Global Times, a tabloid owned by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-n...er-lashes-elon-musk-lab-leak-theory-rcna72788
--
There are lots of corporate bigwigs supporting China, like Charlie Munger, Tim Cook and others; but Elon stands out for his especially supportive comments of the CCP. He is the most shameless and eager supporter.
Last edited: