International Elon Musk again supports CCP takeover of Taiwan. Taiwan foreign minister issues rebuke

- Elon very recently said it is inevitable that China will takeover Taiwan. His intention is to justify Chinese behavior.
“The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated,” Musk said in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber. “One does not need to read between the lines. One can simply read the lines. There’s a certain inevitability to the situation.”

- Taiwan's foreign minister had this to say:
On Friday in Taiwan, foreign minister Joseph Wu responded to the Tesla CEO, tweeting that the Chinese Communist Party’s “bullying & threats are a concern, especially for those who would rather stay free & democratic.”

--
Elon is not simply making an observation, he is parroting / pushing the CCP line. It is not inevitable, not if the West makes it clear any invasion will result in Western defense of Taiwan. China is not going to commit suicide to get Taiwan.

Elon's comments are a self-fullfilling prophecy because it only becomes inevitable if the West and Western corporate world give China a pass. Him (and others) continuing to support the CCP is what may end up making things inevitable.

Elon Musk gets blowback from Taiwan after saying there’s a ‘certain inevitability’ China will integrate it
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-gets-blowback-taiwan-221837004.html

----

Late last year Elon said that the CCP should takeover Taiwan and administer it as a special administrative region like Hong Kong. Considering how the CCP has destroyed freedom and democracy in Hong Kong, from what it used to be, a CCP takeover of Taiwan will result in the same or worse.

Elon Musk suggests making Taiwan a ‘special administrative zone’ similar to Hong Kong
https://www.theguardian.com/technol...n-china-special-administrative-zone-hong-kong

Elon Musk Backs China Special Zone For Taiwan That’d Be “More Lenient Than Hong Kong” — Report
https://www.forbes.com/sites/russel...ient-than-hong-kong---report/?sh=333c55915401

China lauds Elon Musk’s suggestion that Taiwan become a ‘special administrative zone’
https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/china...-taiwan-become-a-special-administrative-zone/

Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-elon-musk-taiwan-unification-tweet-beijing-2022-10

---

Few months back the US gov. concluded that a lab leak was the most likely scenario. Elon supported a tweet that publicised the Lab Leak theory. In response the CCP's official mouthpiece told Elon to watch his mouth and he risks his business interests in China. Elon took their 'advice' and kept quiet.

Chinese state-linked paper lashes out at Elon Musk over lab leak theory
The warning came in an editorial published Monday by Global Times, a tabloid owned by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-n...er-lashes-elon-musk-lab-leak-theory-rcna72788

--

There are lots of corporate bigwigs supporting China, like Charlie Munger, Tim Cook and others; but Elon stands out for his especially supportive comments of the CCP. He is the most shameless and eager supporter.
 
Well Tesla needs a lot of chips from Taiwan no doubt being a cheerleader for China is not the best idea for his business.
 
ShadowRun said:
Thread title is dishonest and it probably is the inevitable. The writings on the wall
Elon is being dishonest and so are his supporters like you (in this instance) only because soo many on the US right now see him as a fellow traveller, someone who triggers the libs and is good for the rightiwng cause.
 
He said it's inevitable ..... that's probably because it is.
Do you think the US will intervene militarily? I think not
China owns the US and most other Countries so they'll take it over and we will talk sanctions blah blah
 
MicroBrew said:
Elon is being dishonest and so are his supporters like you (in this instance) only because soo many on the US right now see him as a fellow traveller, someone who triggers the libs and is good for the rightiwng cause.
The guy that donated to Obama and donated more $ than republicans that guy?

How is him saying the inevitable supporting china to take it over. Such weird logic but I guess this is why we see "pregnant" man stories and people believe it.

It's inevitable you're going to die, is that me threatening you, wishing you would die?
 
ShadowRun said:
The guy that donated to Obama and donated more $ than republicans that guy?

How is him saying the inevitable supporting china to take it over. Such weird logic but I guess this is why we see "pregnant" man stories and people believe it.

It's inevitable you're going to die, is that me threatening you, wishing you would die?
The guy that the rightwing has been supporting ever since he said he would buy Twitter and make it a free speech platform. The guy the rightwing has been jumping to defend since he bought Twitter and the right perceived he would be much better for rightwingers than Dorsey's twitter. The guy the right has been very happy with when he called out Twitter's relationship with the government.

Everything eventually dies, that is a natural / biological fact. China taking over Taiwan is not a natural/biological fact.

Elon wasn't making an observation, he was shilling for the CCP. Such comments are designed to make people accept the CCP's position. They are designed to allow people like him to continue supporting the CCP and not get called out on how the CCP is trying to bully Taiwan.

You can't take his comment in a vaccuum, you have to consider it with the other comments he has made in support of the CCP. You have to consider it in light of the rebukes from the Taiwanese government.
 
Scerpi said:
Well... He's not afraid to piss off either side. Gotta give him that.

Makes me wonder what clever insult Brakis would shit out. Since he loves Musk
He is too scared to piss off the CCP. When the CCP told him (Elon) to watch his mouth (re. lab leak) or else, Elon promptly kept his mouth shut.
 
Rob Battisti said:
He believes it’s inevitable, which it likely is.
China has around 15 - 20 years left as a major power. Their one-child policy cratered the numbers for the population they need to actually keep China going. That and...

Coupled with the sheer force that is the U.S. Pacific fleet makes taking back Taiwan nearly an impossible task. China does not want war and the sanctions that come with it. India and Russia are not enough for China to remain economically viable. Plus, no one in China wants to go back to riding bicycles back and forth to work, etc. once they've been in a Mercedes, Tesla, or BMW.
 
Matsukaze said:
He said it's inevitable ..... that's probably because it is.
Do you think the US will intervene militarily? I think not
China owns the US and most other Countries so they'll take it over and we will talk sanctions blah blah
Saw an infuriating graphic the other day...

The Amount of Farm Land in the US that China owns Vs The Amout of Farm Land in China that the US owns.

If China invades... should just cut off those pork exports and take back the land. The average Chinese citizen would lose thier shit since almost all of China's pork production has been crippled due to disease for years.

They love their pork
 
Deorum said:
They should be banned from purchasing it to begin with.
One of the few things I agree with DeSantis is passing legislation that bans Chinese (citizens of China) from owning property in Florida. It should stretch to citizens of most other countries too.

It should be State and Federal law in all 50 States that no foreigner can own property here if the country they are from does not allow Americans to own property. I would give a few exceptions for some tiny countries. Lots of rich Gulf Arabs buy property here, but do not allow Americans to buy property there. Saudi not only owns farmland in America but have been ripping off water from Arizona. An American can not buy property in Saudi.

https://www.cnbc.com/2016/01/15/saudi-arabia-buying-up-farmland-in-us-southwest.html
 
Matsukaze said:
He said it's inevitable ..... that's probably because it is.
Do you think the US will intervene militarily? I think not
China owns the US and most other Countries so they'll take it over and we will talk sanctions blah blah
The US does not need to intervene, it just needs to make it clear that it will. You only need the Chinese and everyone else to believe the US will intervene; which acts as a deterence of Chinese aggression.

How does China own the US? It's true though that soo many of our corporate leaders are bought by China.

Article published today
China lashed out at the US gov. for sanctions.

(Bloomberg) -- China has questioned the “sincerity” of the Biden administration, as it pushes to resume high-level diplomatic talks with Beijing while also heaping tech sanctions on its main economic rival.

“The US side asks for communication on the one side, yet on the other, suppresses and contains China by every possible means,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-blasts-us-sincerity-biden-085620960.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
 
