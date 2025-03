AmonTobin said: I seriously have no idea what this guy is talking about. Click to expand...

He’s a fascist. Let’s not play stupid anymore. A quarter to a third of this country is so far gone that they now openly cheer for fascism. I’m done pretending that these guys are simply misled by right wing media. They know what Trump is and what Elon is doing and they love it. Their own lives will get worse but it doesn’t matter because another group of people (trans, immigrants, etc) will probably be even worse off. A lot of us want to give them the benefit of the doubt because the truth is hard to admit but it is what it is. The country is going to shit and probably won’t recover for a long time and they’re happy about it. Time to confront reality and call them out for what they are