Social Elon and Rogan laugh off liberal media calling them Nazis

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,491
Reaction score
12,512


Rogan: "What is it like to buy a company for 44B USD, and people calling you a Nazi on that same thing that you bought?
Elon: "I did NOT-SEE it coming."
Rogan: *laughs*
Elon: People will Goebbels anything down.
.............
Rogan: "The left was in love with you, and now the same idiots are calling you a Nazi. It's the most bizarre thing I've ever seen in my life."
.............
Elon: "I can now never point at things diagonally....it's ridiculous."
Rogan: "When I was in all my trouble [with saying Ivermectin cured Rogan's Covid], everytime CNN used a photo of me it was from the UFC weighins where I'm going like this *stretches hand forward over his head* 'welcome to the weigh-ins'."
Elon: "It's deliberate propaganda."

3347.jpg


I think this could be what Rogan what was talking about.

 
