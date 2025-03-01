Rogan: "What is it like to buy a company for 44B USD, and people calling you a Nazi on that same thing that you bought?Elon: "I did NOT-SEE it coming."Rogan: *laughs*Elon: People will Goebbels anything down..............Rogan: "The left was in love with you, and now the same idiots are calling you a Nazi. It's the most bizarre thing I've ever seen in my life.".............Elon: "I can now never point at things diagonally....it's ridiculous."Rogan: "When I was in all my trouble [with saying Ivermectin cured Rogan's Covid], everytime CNN used a photo of me it was from the UFC weighins where I'm going like this *stretches hand forward over his head* 'welcome to the weigh-ins'."Elon: "It's deliberate propaganda."I think this could be what Rogan what was talking about.