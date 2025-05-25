fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 121,851
- Reaction score
- 56,569
I think I just ate the best meat I've had since I left Amsterdam.
I ordered it from Wild Fork. I haven't been able to find game here that tastes gamey. I understand Americans are put off with gamey tasting meat even thinking lamb is too much so I've even struggled ordering ostrich which just tastes like a normal steak. This was on the money.
Anyone else loving it?
I ordered it from Wild Fork. I haven't been able to find game here that tastes gamey. I understand Americans are put off with gamey tasting meat even thinking lamb is too much so I've even struggled ordering ostrich which just tastes like a normal steak. This was on the money.
Anyone else loving it?