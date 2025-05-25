Elk.

I think I just ate the best meat I've had since I left Amsterdam.

I ordered it from Wild Fork. I haven't been able to find game here that tastes gamey. I understand Americans are put off with gamey tasting meat even thinking lamb is too much so I've even struggled ordering ostrich which just tastes like a normal steak. This was on the money.

Anyone else loving it?
 
Elk is alright. I have it in my rotation to eat here & there. My kids like when i use it ground for tacos.

Bison is king tho for me. My preferred.
 
I buy a lot of bison and love it for burgers and making meatballs, but it isn't gamey tasting in the way elk is.
 
