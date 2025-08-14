  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Elizabeth Warren wants trump to add more Supreme Court seats

In Op-Ed, Senator Warren Calls for Supreme Court Expansion to Protect Democracy and Restore Independent Judiciary | U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) published an op-ed today in the Boston Globe calling for the Supreme Court to be expanded by four or more seats to protect America’s democracy and restore faith in an independent judiciary committed to the rule of law.

Senator Warren also announced that she will cosponsor the Judiciary Act of 2021, which would add four seats to the Supreme Court to restore balance, integrity, and independence to the extremist Court

I agree with her. Trump should add and appoint more members to keep us safe
 
Translation: we have a minority position in the Supreme Court so let's add more seats.
 
No adding seats at any time.

That being said, the thread title should be:

"When things are going so poorly that I'm living in Biden's 2021."

