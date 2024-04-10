Media Elite MMA Journalist Drama Nina Grills Jiri from UFC 300 and Other UFC Mandem with the Hard-Hitting Qs

You finna catch Power Slap 7 Live and Free on Rumble this Friday April 12th

  • Nah Fam all due respect ain't for me yet 💯

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Yeah 👋🏽💥

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Next time fam, Imma catch dem IG reel tho be sure to post em 👀

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • You're sick to my stomach fam go suck your mom 🤢

    Votes: 6 46.2%
  • Total voters
    13
  • This poll will close: .
PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

Power Slap 7 Scrap Week!!! 👋💥
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
4,088
Reaction score
7,777
Nina asks Jiri from #UFC300 and the rest of the UFC squad how mandem be feelin' aboot the controversial but and (styll) growing vibe of #PowerSlap.



Cliffs for mandem widdat ADD ting:
Jiri's cool with it, ain't sweatin' 🧊
Merab's a Slap Head was mad hype to check it live but couldn’t cop tickets sold-out scene 👋🏽💥🗣️
BSD's all about it 💯 says it's str8 American and since the bro digs America it's a go for him 💯


Costa's on the wave too fam 🌊🤫🧃





And yo, before you hit that poll button...

Pree this fam str8 📠🚫🖨️

....Cerrone and Strickland are all in haven't missed a single event hooked on it you already know 💯⬇️

....Anthony Smith landed a gig catching Strikers before they hit the mat cause he wanted to be closer to the action 👁️👁️

Mans a legit Slap Head, check him out, locked in...
anthonySmithPowerSlap.png



Even Charles Barkley's talking aboot stepping in just not with Shaq 'cause that's a wholeazz tower fam 🏀





The only ones not feeling it so far are Petr Yan who ngl prolly just throwing shade without even peeping it....

...and MVP 🐍 but let's be real bro fresh in the UFC scene just one fight in prolly ain't caught up to the hype yet doesn't know the wagwan



So 6ixdog seeing how even the world's top athletes are down to catch slaps you jumping in to watch the action or what? 🤔
 
Dana's hyped too dude good for him fam for real.

 
Chandler finna be there didn't know he was a slap head

 
I used to hate on PowerSlap. While it’s indeed the dumbest thing a human can participate in, the anxiety during a match is similar to a big fight in the octagon.
 
Fighter mandems be on dat mad ting ye promoting this shite, no honor or integrity an allat bomboclat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,669
Messages
55,374,085
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top