Nina asks Jiri from #UFC300 and the rest of the UFC squad how mandem be feelin' aboot the controversial but and (styll) growing vibe of #PowerSlap.
Cliffs for mandem widdat ADD ting:
Jiri's cool with it, ain't sweatin'
Merab's a Slap Head was mad hype to check it live but couldn’t cop tickets sold-out scene
BSD's all about it says it's str8 American and since the bro digs America it's a go for him
Costa's on the wave too fam
And yo, before you hit that poll button...
Pree this fam str8
....Cerrone and Strickland are all in haven't missed a single event hooked on it you already know
....Anthony Smith landed a gig catching Strikers before they hit the mat cause he wanted to be closer to the action
Mans a legit Slap Head, check him out, locked in...
Even Charles Barkley's talking aboot stepping in just not with Shaq 'cause that's a wholeazz tower fam
The only ones not feeling it so far are Petr Yan who ngl prolly just throwing shade without even peeping it....
...and MVP but let's be real bro fresh in the UFC scene just one fight in prolly ain't caught up to the hype yet doesn't know the wagwan
So 6ixdog seeing how even the world's top athletes are down to catch slaps you jumping in to watch the action or what?
