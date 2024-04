And yo, before you hit that poll button...

Nina asks Jiri from #UFC300 and the rest of the UFC squad how mandem be feelin' aboot the controversial but and (styll) growing vibe of #PowerSlap Cliffs for mandem widdat ADD ting:Jiri's cool with it, ain't sweatin'Merab's a Slap Head was mad hype to check it live but couldnโ€™t cop tickets sold-out sceneBSD's all about itsays it's str8 American and since the bro digs America it's a go for himCosta's on the wave too famPree this fam str8....Cerrone and Strickland are all in haven't missed a single event hooked on it you already know....Anthony Smith landed a gig catching Strikers before they hit the mat cause he wanted to be closer to the actionMans a legit Slap Head, check him out, locked in...Even Charles Barkley's talking aboot stepping in just not with Shaq 'cause that's a wholeazz tower famThe only ones not feeling it so far are Petr Yan who ngl prolly just throwing shade without even peeping it.......and MVPbut let's be real bro fresh in the UFC scene just one fight in prolly ain't caught up to the hype yet doesn't know the wagwanSo 6ixdog seeing how even the world's top athletes are down to catch slaps you jumping in to watch the action or what?