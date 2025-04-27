Elite level mma is boring

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
7,024
Reaction score
24,485
Fighters “mixing it up” which means going for a takedown when your opponent is not expecting it, is boring. It gives a break from the action to both men and it’s garbage watching two high level fighters cancel eachother out and waste 3 minutes of a round doing nothing with the commentators trying to justify it to the fans “this is so gruelling… for the people at home this is gruelling”

MMA as an idea is very interesting. You get a boxer and a Muay Thai guy and see which discipline is better. That’s how it started. Now what we’re watching is very far removed from that, it’s mixed martial artist gamers dragging fights out for 25 minutes doing everything they can to avoid taking and seemingly inflicting damage

I think MMA will not survive past its infancy. Boxing is supposed to be a restricted form of fighting, but boxing represents the “fight” the argument between two people even more. Boxing fights are won by attrition, mma matches are won by choices

I’ve watched this sport for 18 years, as soon as I heard it existed I was a fan, but long gone are the days of Chuck Liddell and Anderson Silva. Now all the legit guys are being forced to sit on the sidelines for years like Aspinall, you have women talking absolute rubbish in the booth, and you have cards stacked with nobodies in the Apex
 
so watch non-elite MMA. there's literally more of it than elite MMA. Problem fixed.
 
Everyone is afraid to lose. Nobody leaves it out there. No more Chris Lebens or BJ Penn's. Everyone thinks they have to win, at any cost. Even the crowd booing you.
 
For people who don't know anything about mma, sure.
Low tier people like low tier stuff.
People who aren't musicians and don't know anything about music like stuff like rap and dance.
Chess is boring to people who are bad at it.
Sex aint great for dudes who lost their weiner from a freak accident with a lawnmower.
Books are boring for people who never learned how to read.
Movies are boring for blind people.
Lemme guess, u like ur steak well done too?
 
Elite MMA is top 3 of every division at best.

Who is elite at

125? Nobody
135? Merab, Umar, maybe Sean or Yan
145? Volk, Max
155? Mak, Arman, Ilia is questionable
170? Shavkat alone
185? Borz alone
205? Ank alone
265? Tom alone
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Ankalaev is the most boring Champ in UFC history
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
1K
ElLunico
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,322
Messages
57,222,082
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top