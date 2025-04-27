Elite level mma is boring

Fighters “mixing it up” which means going for a takedown when your opponent is not expecting it, is boring. It gives a break from the action to both men and it’s garbage watching two high level fighters cancel eachother out and waste 3 minutes of a round doing nothing with the commentators trying to justify it to the fans “this is so gruelling… for the people at home this is gruelling”



MMA as an idea is very interesting. You get a boxer and a Muay Thai guy and see which discipline is better. That’s how it started. Now what we’re watching is very far removed from that, it’s mixed martial artist gamers dragging fights out for 25 minutes doing everything they can to avoid taking and seemingly inflicting damage



I think MMA will not survive past its infancy. Boxing is supposed to be a restricted form of fighting, but boxing represents the “fight” the argument between two people even more. Boxing fights are won by attrition, mma matches are won by choices



I’ve watched this sport for 18 years, as soon as I heard it existed I was a fan, but long gone are the days of Chuck Liddell and Anderson Silva. Now all the legit guys are being forced to sit on the sidelines for years like Aspinall, you have women talking absolute rubbish in the booth, and you have cards stacked with nobodies in the Apex