Elite kickboxers/Muay Thai fighters in UFC

If taking the best kickboxers and putting them into UFC, with proper training do you think the trend is that they'd be very dominant like Adesanya was and Poatan is? Adesanya, although he lost his sharpens in the reflexes and endurance, was one if not the best middleweights, of all time... Poatan is in the conversation of the best fighters pfp and among the overall strongest ones, like, "would beat any UFC fighter" category as well...



Do you think that elite kickboxers would tend to be also that dominant with the proper MMA adaptation or Poatan and Izzy are a special case in that, their striking may be even better equiped for MMA fights, which other kickboxers may not be, like, it's beyond the ability to get a good enough ground game to be confident in their TD defense, but also, a special case of the striking also needing to be way better adapted to MMA style striking?