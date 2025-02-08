  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elite kickboxers/Muay Thai fighters in UFC

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
644
Reaction score
380
If taking the best kickboxers and putting them into UFC, with proper training do you think the trend is that they'd be very dominant like Adesanya was and Poatan is? Adesanya, although he lost his sharpens in the reflexes and endurance, was one if not the best middleweights, of all time... Poatan is in the conversation of the best fighters pfp and among the overall strongest ones, like, "would beat any UFC fighter" category as well...

Do you think that elite kickboxers would tend to be also that dominant with the proper MMA adaptation or Poatan and Izzy are a special case in that, their striking may be even better equiped for MMA fights, which other kickboxers may not be, like, it's beyond the ability to get a good enough ground game to be confident in their TD defense, but also, a special case of the striking also needing to be way better adapted to MMA style striking?
 
Poatan and Adesanya trained in MMA on the side for a long time, which is why their transitions were more successful than other well known kickboxers.

Over the decades many kickboxers just jumped in MMA for an easy pay check without any serious training. Those that tried a career switch still jumped into too tough competition relative to how little they've trained. If you noticed, Poatan's first fight is a loss via submission.
 
I think many kick-boxers could’ve adopted Crocop’s defensive-wrestling strategy to keep fights on the feet and have success like he did.
 
Luffy said:
If taking the best kickboxers and putting them into UFC, with proper training do you think the trend is that they'd be very dominant like Adesanya was and Poatan is? Adesanya, although he lost his sharpens in the reflexes and endurance, was one if not the best middleweights, of all time... Poatan is in the conversation of the best fighters pfp and among the overall strongest ones, like, "would beat any UFC fighter" category as well...

Do you think that elite kickboxers would tend to be also that dominant with the proper MMA adaptation or Poatan and Izzy are a special case in that, their striking may be even better equiped for MMA fights, which other kickboxers may not be, like, it's beyond the ability to get a good enough ground game to be confident in their TD defense, but also, a special case of the striking also needing to be way better adapted to MMA style striking?
Adesanya and Poatan are special. Most of them can't adapt their striking style to the small gloves and grappling of MMA

Also Bangkok Ready >>>K1

