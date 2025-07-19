  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elite HW Goltsov

Mmmmmmma1234

Mmmmmmma1234

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
19,252
Reaction score
13,884
EndlessCritic said:
Goltsov is an elite fighter dude. One of the most technical HW strikers in the world.
DamnSevern said:
I don't know if you're retarded or just forget that goltsov dominated 95% of that fight
EndlessCritic said:
Goltsov has found ways to lose a couple of fights he should have won. But I don't know how anyone can watch his fights and conclude anything other than that he's an elite HW who is an easy fight for nobody.
Where are you clowns today? Goltsov destroyed by a good LHW. SUCH A PROBLEM THIS GUY WAS.
 
he did dominate 95% of that fight we were talking about...but yeah he looked like shit, gassed halfway through the first round

lol at the making a thread about this though
 
DamnSevern said:
he did dominate 95% of that fight we were talking about...but yeah he looked like shit, gassed halfway through the first round

lol at the making a thread about this though
I said he was smoked by Renan and would have nothing for tom or Francis because of it and your response was calling me retarded. You and @EndlessCritic gassed the fuck out of this top 20-15ish HW like he's one of the best.
Atleast you showed up tho EC probably died of embarrassment.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
I said he was smoked by Renan and would have nothing for tom or Francis because of it and your response was calling me retarded. You and @EndlessCritic gassed the fuck out of this top 20-15ish HW like he's one of the best.
Atleast you showed up tho EC probably died of embarrassment.
Corey Anderson is an elite fighter, and was still an underdog to Goltsov.

Seeing as you were so confident, how about you post your betslip on Anderson?

Full disclosure: I did bet on Goltsov here at -150, as I wanted him to win.
 
giphy.gif
 
Incredible thread.

Praying that nobody finds my posts about Jordan Vucenic becoming a UFC champion.
 
