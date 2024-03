Something people often don't think about is that entire countries can't drink tap water, billions of people in Africa, the Middle East, South America and East Asia. In China alone you're looking at 1.4 billion people drinking through multiple water bottles every day. 95% of ground water in China is polluted with heavy metals and contaminants from industrial dumping. The amount of plastic waste in empty water bottles alone produced for each person at the end of a month must be staggering, now multiply that by 1.4 billion. Meanwhile here it's the most ridiculous witch hunt ever over grocery bags and plastic straws. In Canada they're even going after sauce containers now and forcing businesses to put sauces in cardboard lined with toxic chemicals in the Teflon family (PFAS). Completely dumb, meaningless shit in the grand scale of the situation, all for virtue points.