Electric shocks

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

I posted years ago when I first moved to the US I was getting an electric shock every time I opened the car door, but it calmed down eventually.

The last 3 months or so it's constant. Really quite violent to the point of a noise and me yelling "fuck you" when I turn a light on. It doesn't linger but it's pretty impactful at the time and I'm having to touch husband if he's in the room first because I keep zapping the cats and we'd rather I zap him instead.

Thoughts? It doesn't seem to be first thing in the morning after I've slept but I have the same laptop/cables/phones/devices since I moved into the house I'm in over a year ago.

Even walls I'm getting zapped, I dread touching the fridge and dishwasher, door handles etc.
 
The main causes of static electricity are: Contact and separation between two materials (including friction, travelling over rollers, etc) Rapid heat change (e.g. material going through an oven) High energy radiation, UV, X-ray, intense electric fields (not very common in industry)
 
You could try a humidifier. Dry air increases static build up.
Leather sole slippers/shows would help too, they’re conductive. Washing clothes with baking soda. Avoid polyester.
Grab a key and touch a metal doorknob to discharge.

Few winters ago I was getting zapped the shit out of me when I touched my laptop. Proper blasted to Bolivia.
 
I mean nothing has changed electronics wise in over a year. So I don't know where it's come from.
 
I do have one but haven't used it in a year or so.
It seemed to coincide with new rubber flip flops I wear indoors but changed back to the other ones I bought and the same thing persisted.

I think it has to be my laptop, being I don't wake up and be electrocuted being I haven't touched it in hours. I just don't know what's changed being literally no hardware has changed in months before this started.

Like I said it doesn't last long but it does hurt getting zapped all the time, you kind of dread touching anything metal.
 
Nope, nothing. I mentioned the flip flops which I thought was what changed but when I changed back to previous pair the same thing was going on.

I did change my power supply on my laptop 6 months or so ago but it was ages after that that it started happening.

Might consider mittens.
 
Well then I don't know what sort of schadenfreude is afoot or how to solve it.

My grandmother would put pennies in her socks and that worked for her.
 
The air is dryer where you live now, right Cuffs? It sounds like static electricity build up. Does your new home have carpet? You may also be dragging your feet when you walk and not really notice it. That all can create static electricity in the house. Do you notice if your skin is dry when this occurs as well? You can lotion up your hands once or twice throughout the day, that seems to help me FWIW.
 
It's very dry, I live on the border of The Mojave Desert. But I've been here for over a year so I've seen the (very few) seasonal changes from 115f to being a bit chilly at night.

It's just been the last 3 months or so. Soon as I moved in though I've always had electric static when I brushed my hair but had that where I was planning on moving to in Redding, Shasta County.
 
Might wanna get an electrician to check for a short or grounding issue. Probably grounding related.
 
