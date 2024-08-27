Electric shocks

I posted years ago when I first moved to the US I was getting an electric shock every time I opened the car door, but it calmed down eventually.



The last 3 months or so it's constant. Really quite violent to the point of a noise and me yelling "fuck you" when I turn a light on. It doesn't linger but it's pretty impactful at the time and I'm having to touch husband if he's in the room first because I keep zapping the cats and we'd rather I zap him instead.



Thoughts? It doesn't seem to be first thing in the morning after I've slept but I have the same laptop/cables/phones/devices since I moved into the house I'm in over a year ago.



Even walls I'm getting zapped, I dread touching the fridge and dishwasher, door handles etc.