International Elderly UK shopkeeper under police investigation for displaying portrait of former politician

A village shop is under investigation by UK police after its owner, Elizabeth Griffiths, placed a photograph of former Conservative politician Enoch Powell in the shop window.

The picture was accompanied by Powell's famous 1968 speech where he warned that migrants would one day replace the British population and hold all power in the country - ultimately leaving British people as 'strangers in their own country'.

Should the elderly shopkeeper be under police investigation for displaying the portrait of a former UK politician?

Police investigate Enoch Powell portrait hung in village shop as 'hate incident'

Exclusive: A Shropshire ironmonger hung the display to show the need for 'strong political leadership'
History is written by the victor. They live in a democracy. If they don't want the UK to become an Islamic shithole vote accordingly, campaign for your politicians that oppose it and so on. If the population chooses to make it so your options are stay and wait to vote again or leave.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
History is written by the victor. They live in a democracy. If they don't want the UK to become an Islamic shithole vote accordingly, campaign for your politicians that oppose it and so on. If the population chooses to make it so your options are stay and wait to vote again or leave.
The UK population overwhelmingly voted for Brexit in order to close the open borders. Politicians refused to implement it.

There is no way to vote to stop the World Economic Forum's agenda. Look at Romania.
 
