A village shop is under investigation by UK police after its owner, Elizabeth Griffiths, placed a photograph of former Conservative politician Enoch Powell in the shop window.
The picture was accompanied by Powell's famous 1968 speech where he warned that migrants would one day replace the British population and hold all power in the country - ultimately leaving British people as 'strangers in their own country'.
Should the elderly shopkeeper be under police investigation for displaying the portrait of a former UK politician?
Police investigate Enoch Powell portrait hung in village shop as ‘hate incident’
Exclusive: A Shropshire ironmonger hung the display to show the need for ‘strong political leadership’
www.independent.co.uk