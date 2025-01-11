Lovestorm
WWE Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2013
- Messages
- 11,041
- Reaction score
- 4,716
Be the first to step forward...
The Network Test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. This large-scale Network Stress Test is designed to evaluate various aspects of the online system's functionality and performance.
We are looking forward to your cooperation to make ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN even better.
*The ingame contents are limited for Network Test Version. and some text and game feature might be different from the product version.
This test is also open to those who have not yet subscribed to PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core.
Playable time zone is same in the world. Servers are open in the following 5 sessions (Timings are subject to change):
- Feb 14th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
- Feb 15th 04:00 - 07:00 CET
- Feb 16th 20:00 - 23:00 CET
- Feb 16th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
- Feb 17th 04:00 - 07:00 CET