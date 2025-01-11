  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

ELDEN RING: NIGHTREIGN (Release May 30th 2025) Discussion & Network Test Feb 14 - 17

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN - Network Test

Be the first to step forward...

The Network Test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. This large-scale Network Stress Test is designed to evaluate various aspects of the online system's functionality and performance.

We are looking forward to your cooperation to make ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN even better.

*The ingame contents are limited for Network Test Version. and some text and game feature might be different from the product version.

This test is also open to those who have not yet subscribed to PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core.

Playable time zone is same in the world. Servers are open in the following 5 sessions (Timings are subject to change):

  • Feb 14th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
  • Feb 15th 04:00 - 07:00 CET
  • Feb 16th 20:00 - 23:00 CET
  • Feb 16th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
  • Feb 17th 04:00 - 07:00 CET
Release Date May 30th 2025


ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – Retailers

Preorder Elden Ring Nightreign on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC
Standard Edition - $39.99
Deluxe Edition - $54.99
Collectors Edition $199.99

Pre orders up at storefronts plus DLC mentioned
 
I think the only appropriate 1st response to this is:



Fuck Rune Bears.
 
FightinCowboy has a stream for this scheduled on Friday,



There will be many streams for this on Youtube/Twitch when the test goes live but i thought i'd post this one for convenience anyway.
 
Batjester said:
I think the only appropriate 1st response to this is:



Fuck Rune Bears.
I was super disappointed that the DLC didn't give us Runebear Duo boss in a tiny room but hopefully Nightreign will correct this!
 
