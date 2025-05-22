Movies ELDEN RING Movie from A24 (Alex Garland to Write and Direct)

Update: May 22, 2025

ELDEN RING Live-Action Movie in the Works from A24 with Alex Garland to Write and Direct

Alex-Garland-Elden-Ring.jpg


After hits like The Last of Us and Minecraft, A24 is doubling down on video game adaptations.

The studio known for auteur-driven films has officially confirmed it is partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment on a live-action feature movie of Elden Ring. A24 regular Alex Garland, who most recently released Warfare with the studio, will write and direct the feature.

Last month, it was reported that A24 is developing a live-action adaptation of the video game Death Stranding with Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski

Based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin and developed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy role-playing game that allows users to explore a fantasy world that includes dragons, beasts, castles and dungeons. The plot of the game, which takes place in a mythical realm known as the Lands Between, revolves around the Elden Ring, a powerful artifact that has been shattered, plunging the Lands Between into war and chaos. The player is tasked with restoring the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and has since shipped more than 30 million units worldwide and has been awarded numerous “Game of the Year” honors. A spin-off game, Elden Ring Nightreign, is set for release next week on May 30.

A fantasy action movie like Elden Ring is a big swing for the studio that has been pushing into larger budgeted features. Garland’s Civil War was the studio’s biggest budgeted movie so far, with upcoming films Marty Supreme starring Timothee Chalamet and Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson other expensive outings.

‘Elden Ring’ Movie in the Works From ’Civil War’ Director Alex Garland, A24

Garland will write and direct the dark fantasy video game.
Thought Garland was supposed to take a break from directing after Warfare but I guess he got a good offer he couldn't refuse. Regardless, I'm excited for this project.
 
I can't believe I'm saying this (I'm not an anime guy at all), but I kind of wish they were doing this animated. Live action seems weird.
 
