Update: May 22, 2025

ELDEN RING Live-Action Movie in the Works from A24 with Alex Garland to Write and Direct

‘Elden Ring’ Movie in the Works From ’Civil War’ Director Alex Garland, A24 Garland will write and direct the dark fantasy video game.

After hits likeand, A24 is doubling down on video game adaptations.The studio known for auteur-driven films has officially confirmed it is partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment on a live-action feature movie of. A24 regular Alex Garland, who most recently releasedwith the studio, will write and direct the feature.Last month, it was reported that A24 is developing a live-action adaptation of the video gamewithdirector Michael SarnoskiBased on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin and developed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki,is a dark fantasy role-playing game that allows users to explore a fantasy world that includes dragons, beasts, castles and dungeons. The plot of the game, which takes place in a mythical realm known as the Lands Between, revolves around the Elden Ring, a powerful artifact that has been shattered, plunging the Lands Between into war and chaos. The player is tasked with restoring the Elden Ring.was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and has since shipped more than 30 million units worldwide and has been awarded numerous “Game of the Year” honors. A spin-off game,, is set for release next week on May 30.A fantasy action movie likeis a big swing for the studio that has been pushing into larger budgeted features. Garland’swas the studio’s biggest budgeted movie so far, with upcoming filmsstarring Timothee Chalamet andstarring Dwayne Johnson other expensive outings.