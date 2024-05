I'm a big proponent of weight classes and reigning in a weight class for a long time.

After Canelo-Kovalev I was very against Canelo going up to 175 again. He's not big enough. 168 should be his Max.

Inoue could potentially have the same issue.

He should house 122 for the next 5 years and just become arguably the greatest 122lb of all time even though Bazooka Gomez was like 15-0 or some shit at 122. But he could be in the argument if he remains at 122.