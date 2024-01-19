Crime El Salvador had a lower homicide rate than the US in 2023

GEJ2GqUXkAAo7ea


Bukele bless


1a04c34e-a2bb-477a-92d2-f23288000285.jpeg
 
did that drastic of change really come from just enforcing the laws already in place?
 
irish_thug said:
Sooo...jailing criminals lowers crime rates? Tell me more.


Also, explain your self America.
- I think the fact that they go Batman on them has also to do.
But isnt El Salvador a little smaller also?
 
irish_thug said:
the US is only 52 times their size. Stats are likely per capita, that tends to be how crime stats are measured.
- The thing theres looks to be a pro-crime movement in USA. If a criminal here ruyns his own neighboorhod, he will end eating grass.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
did that drastic of change really come from just enforcing the laws already in place?
If the laws are you can't have tattoos, then maybe!

Didn't they just blanket arrest anyone who looked unusual whether they'd committed a crime or not?

Maybe wrong but wasn't that the story?
 
Siver! said:
If the laws are you can't have tattoos, then maybe!

Didn't they just blanket arrest anyone who looked unusual whether they'd committed a crime or not?

Maybe wrong but wasn't that the story?
I think it's just gang tattoos.

Don't have the numbers 13 or 18 unless you want to go to jail.
 
Their murder rate has dropped dramatically but I'm skeptical of it being lower than the US.
 
- Pretty siure theres so much inocent people jailed, that the criminals got out of people to shoot!
 
It's really crazy when doing the obvious and logical thing works. Rather than listening to academic gobbledygook trying to convince us that somehow the obvious and logical thing is actually the exact opposite.
 
Scheme said:
It's really crazy when doing the obvious and logical thing works. Rather than listening to academic gobbledygook trying to convince us that somehow the obvious and logical thing is actually the exact opposite.
Imagine if Biden did this to neckbeards after Jan 6 though. All those who declare they won't give up their guns. I mean, guns are designed to kill, so if you demand one, that could be reason to take you out of the population.

Doesn't sound fun does it?
 
Siver! said:
Imagine if Biden did this to neckbeards after Jan 6 though. All those who declare they won't give up their guns. I mean, guns are designed to kill, so if you demand one, that could be reason to take you out of the population.

Doesn't sound fun does it?
Any power can be abused, a lot of the people on January 6th were given multi-year sentences just for entering the Capitol. So it's not like we have to worry about that power being abused when it already is being abused. But it does help dispel the myth that we need to instead focus on funding education and public services for 1-2 generations of kids in high crime areas for crime to improve (even when it doesn't). Instead it shows that if you throw criminals in prison, and when those prison are full instead of letting criminals out on the streets you instead build more prisons, you can drastically cut the crime rate in previously insanely high areas. And a lot of the major crime in this country follows similar patterns to El Salvador, high criminality areas where criminals are given lenient sentencing and are allowed to re-offend dozens of times.

I don't think people realize how drastic of a change this has been. 6 years ago they had the highest homicide rate of any country by far. Now their homicide rate is at less than half the global average for a country. It's one of the most drastic changes of crime rates in human history.
 
Scheme said:
I don't think people realize how drastic of a change this has been. 6 years ago they had the highest homicide rate of any country by far. Now their homicide rate is at less than half the global average for a country. It's one of the most drastic changes of crime rates in human history
It's admirable. Effective governance in action is always a beautiful sight.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
did that drastic of change really come from just enforcing the laws already in place?
Nope, he just rounded up anyone who looked like a gangster and sent them to concentration camps.

This would be as if some American president decided to round up all young and put them into Interment camps like FDR and the Japanese.

Im sure a lot of Americans would salivate at the possibility
 
Scheme said:
It's really crazy when doing the obvious and logical thing works. Rather than listening to academic gobbledygook trying to convince us that somehow the obvious and logical thing is actually the exact opposite.
The obvious and logical thing doesn't always aligns with morality though.

Also its kind of easier in Salvador where gangsters are just too dumb to tattoo themselves that they belong to a gang.
 
Scheme said:
Any power can be abused, a lot of the people on January 6th were given multi-year sentences just for entering the Capitol. So it's not like we have to worry about that power being abused when it already is being abused. But it does help dispel the myth that we need to instead focus on funding education and public services for 1-2 generations of kids in high crime areas for crime to improve (even when it doesn't). Instead it shows that if you throw criminals in prison, and when those prison are full instead of letting criminals out on the streets you instead build more prisons, you can drastically cut the crime rate in previously insanely high areas. And a lot of the major crime in this country follows similar patterns to El Salvador, high criminality areas where criminals are given lenient sentencing and are allowed to re-offend dozens of times.

I don't think people realize how drastic of a change this has been. 6 years ago they had the highest homicide rate of any country by far. Now their homicide rate is at less than half the global average for a country. It's one of the most drastic changes of crime rates in human history.
It's a drastic outcome, yes, but the freedoms lost are insane. That's why it's kind of a first, at least in modern times.

I would probably feel more supportive if I knew those arrested and jailed had actually been convicted of a crime, but I don't believe that's the case.

As someone who agrees that power can be abused, I don't really see how you can support this level of abuse of power. Guilty by association is wrong, and innocent until proven guilty are basic concepts enshrined in Western law and philosophy, and we should be thankful for that, not praising those people that work actively against basic freedoms.
 
