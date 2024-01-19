Siver! said: Imagine if Biden did this to neckbeards after Jan 6 though. All those who declare they won't give up their guns. I mean, guns are designed to kill, so if you demand one, that could be reason to take you out of the population.



Any power can be abused, a lot of the people on January 6th were given multi-year sentences just for entering the Capitol. So it's not like we have to worry about that power being abused when it already is being abused. But it does help dispel the myth that we need to instead focus on funding education and public services for 1-2 generations of kids in high crime areas for crime to improve (even when it doesn't). Instead it shows that if you throw criminals in prison, and when those prison are full instead of letting criminals out on the streets you instead build more prisons, you can drastically cut the crime rate in previously insanely high areas. And a lot of the major crime in this country follows similar patterns to El Salvador, high criminality areas where criminals are given lenient sentencing and are allowed to re-offend dozens of times.I don't think people realize how drastic of a change this has been. 6 years ago they had theof any country by far. Now their homicide rate is at less than half the global average for a country. It's one of the most drastic changes of crime rates in human history.