Bukele bless
Sooo...jailing criminals lowers crime rates? Tell me more.
But isnt El Salvador a little smaller also?
the US is only 52 times their size. Stats are likely per capita, that tends to be how crime stats are measured.
I think it's just gang tattoos.If the laws are you can't have tattoos, then maybe!
Didn't they just blanket arrest anyone who looked unusual whether they'd committed a crime or not?
Maybe wrong but wasn't that the story?
Doesn't sound fun does it?
did that drastic of change really come from just enforcing the laws already in place?
It's really crazy when doing the obvious and logical thing works. Rather than listening to academic gobbledygook trying to convince us that somehow the obvious and logical thing is actually the exact opposite.
I don't think people realize how drastic of a change this has been. 6 years ago they had the highest homicide rate of any country by far. Now their homicide rate is at less than half the global average for a country. It's one of the most drastic changes of crime rates in human history.