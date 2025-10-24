Mohamed A MThe brutal killing took place in the Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, where investigators said the suspect, identified only as Youssef A., lured his schoolmate Mohamed A. M. to his family’s apartment in the Al-Mahatta Al-Jadida district while his parents were away. It was reported on 19 October. Investigations revealed that the two boys were close friends who often spent their time together in local gaming cafés. On the day of the incident, a dispute broke out between them during a gaming session and was quickly settled by the shop owner.Police said the teenager attacked his classmate with a wooden hammer, hitting him on the head until he died, before using an electric saw belonging to his father, a carpenter, to cut the body into pieces.The suspect placed the dismembered remains in bags and threw them in several locations near Carrefour Ismailia, including under a bridge, behind the shopping centre, and in a nearby pool and open field.Officers said they were alerted after parts of the victim’s body were found near the Carrefour area, prompting a large-scale investigation by the Ismailia Security Directorate.The investigation revealed that the suspect had watched scenes of killings in violent films and online games and decided to imitate them. During questioning, the child confessed to killing his classmate after a dispute at school, saying he wanted to 'try the way' he had seen in a film and computer game.He told investigators that he first struck the victim with a wooden hammer, then used his father’s electric saw to dismember the body into small pieces to fit into his school bag before disposing of them around the city.IsmailiaThe boy reportedly admitted that he had eaten a small part of the victim’s flesh 'out of curiosity', describing it as 'similar to breaded chicken'.The Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the suspect for four days pending investigation and then transferred him to a juvenile care facility for seven days before reviewing his case again.Authorities also ordered a full psychological evaluation of the child and drug testing, as well as forensic analysis of his and the victim’s samples.The investigation continues, with officials examining the suspect’s electronic devices to identify the violent content that may have influenced him.The case has sparked national outrage and debate about the effects of violent online content and the need for greater parental and social supervision of children.