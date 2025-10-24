Crime Egyptian 13yo Inspired by Dexter Beats Friend to Death with Carpentry Mallet, Dismembers Corpse with Chainsaw, Eats Piece of Flesh and Hides the Rest

www.albawaba.com

Chainsaw crime shakes Egypt: Boy kills friend, cuts his body to small pieces | Al Bawaba

ALBAWABA - Egyptians have been shocked by the horrific crime in which a 13-year-old boy killed his friend and then he used a chainsaw to cut his body pa
www.albawaba.com www.albawaba.com
en.roya.tv

He cut him up with a saw and tasted his flesh!” — Everything you need to know about the shocking Ismailia murder in Egypt!

A horrifying crime shakes Egypt’s Ismailia, where a 13-year-old boy killed and dismembered his friend using an electric saw, inspired by a famous American TV series.
en.roya.tv en.roya.tv
en.royanews.tv

Egyptian presidency details outcomes of 2025 Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit

en.royanews.tv en.royanews.tv
www.nationalworld.com

Schoolboy chops up classmate with chainsaw and eats some of his flesh

A 13-year-old Egyptian schoolboy killed his classmate before cutting his body into pieces with a power saw and scattering the remains around the city.
www.nationalworld.com www.nationalworld.com

NewsX-ChainsawKill-01.jpeg

Mohamed A M

The brutal killing took place in the Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, where investigators said the suspect, identified only as Youssef A., lured his schoolmate Mohamed A. M. to his family’s apartment in the Al-Mahatta Al-Jadida district while his parents were away. It was reported on 19 October. Investigations revealed that the two boys were close friends who often spent their time together in local gaming cafés. On the day of the incident, a dispute broke out between them during a gaming session and was quickly settled by the shop owner.

Police said the teenager attacked his classmate with a wooden hammer, hitting him on the head until he died, before using an electric saw belonging to his father, a carpenter, to cut the body into pieces.

The suspect placed the dismembered remains in bags and threw them in several locations near Carrefour Ismailia, including under a bridge, behind the shopping centre, and in a nearby pool and open field.

Officers said they were alerted after parts of the victim’s body were found near the Carrefour area, prompting a large-scale investigation by the Ismailia Security Directorate.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had watched scenes of killings in violent films and online games and decided to imitate them. During questioning, the child confessed to killing his classmate after a dispute at school, saying he wanted to 'try the way' he had seen in a film and computer game.

He told investigators that he first struck the victim with a wooden hammer, then used his father’s electric saw to dismember the body into small pieces to fit into his school bag before disposing of them around the city.

image_750x_64874fecdf8fd.jpg

Ismailia

The boy reportedly admitted that he had eaten a small part of the victim’s flesh 'out of curiosity', describing it as 'similar to breaded chicken'.

The Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the suspect for four days pending investigation and then transferred him to a juvenile care facility for seven days before reviewing his case again.

Authorities also ordered a full psychological evaluation of the child and drug testing, as well as forensic analysis of his and the victim’s samples.

The investigation continues, with officials examining the suspect’s electronic devices to identify the violent content that may have influenced him.

The case has sparked national outrage and debate about the effects of violent online content and the need for greater parental and social supervision of children.
 
If I’m honest the kid doesn’t look like he could hurt a fly. But I’m not honest so fuck that kid.
 
A wooden hammer? I wonder how quickly the kid was knocked unconscious I have a worrying feeling it possibly might've not been very instant

even Dexter was taken aback
why-is-he-making-that-face-v0-2m7g8rcita0e1.png
 
You’ve got to be very careful when asking the genie…
 
ssBaldy said:
I wonder if this "violent tv and videogames" narrative is indeed what the psycho kid said about his motives, or is it being pushed by the authorities.
Click to expand...

I remember writing an essay about violent tv and video games back in 2006 and realized that narrative was a load of horseshit.

Before that it was satanic rock n roll or demonic comic books lol.
 
usernamee said:
A wooden hammer? I wonder how quickly the kid was knocked unconscious I have a worrying feeling it possibly might've not been very instant

even Dexter was taken aback
why-is-he-making-that-face-v0-2m7g8rcita0e1.png
Click to expand...
It is very brutal if you think about it a sledgehammer would have even been more humane than a carpentry hammer.
 
Jesus X said:
It is very brutal if you think about it a sledgehammer would have even been more humane than a carpentry hammer.
Click to expand...

Oh wait I'm a moron, when I read wooden hammer I assumed some sort of play hammer for kids, but of course it's a regular hammer with a wooden handle. Well that's a little bit "better" than what I first imagined at least. Depending on where he landed the strikes it can be quite torturous still... :(
 
Jesus X said:
It is very brutal if you think about it a sledgehammer would have even been more humane than a carpentry hammer.
Click to expand...

'Investigations revealed that the two boys were close friends who often spent their time together in local gaming cafés.'

The last words the kid heard were "This is what happens when you beat me at Fortnite."
 
