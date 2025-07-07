Media Eerie UFC 317 stats: Fighters who shouted out "Jesus" all came out with the win in their own fight, coincidence?

They came out saying jesus or said thank you jesus after?
Yeah, stats would be kinda skewed here if both fighters would have thanked Jesus afterwards.

It's not like this event was established with pro-Jesus vs anti-Jesus people sorted out beforehand, and then only the pro-Jesus people won.
 
That IS freaky. Also, how do we get Jesus to care more about cancer and starvation than MMA?
you care more about MMA than cancer and starvation, otherwise u would be the secretary of shitposting in some "cancer and starvation" forum

I'm happy Jesus is watching MMA with me
 
Oliveira is a well known devout Christian and lost by brutal KO lol.
Haha, yeah, another stat skew. We can start comparing wins and losses once when we start getting loser interviews for fighters to go "Where you at, Jesus? I looked for two sets of footprints in the octagon and couldn't find yours. And don't give me that carry on the back BS, cuz there was no room on mine while I was getting rear naked choked."
 
