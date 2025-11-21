Media Eerie similarities between Izzy and Leon's losing streaks

I guess that’s what happens when you skip breakfast and wake up at 5am
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Both 49-46'd in their UD losses as well, although I had Belal 48-47 the judges didnt.
 
hq720.jpg
 
Brian Bowles beat Damacio Page by RNC at 3:30 of Rd1 3rd August 2008

Brian Bowles beat Damacio Page by RNC at 3:30 of Rd1 3rd March 2011

That's a spooky one
 
So many fighters drop off after losing the belt. You have to think there is a hungry mentality to be champ and get the defenses in. But after you lost it, it's like how are you going to be motivated to climb the same mountain again against someone who never has. Then the UFC has to match former champs with top level competition. It's why ex champs go 0-4+ afterwards until they get a freebie.
 
Evbo said:
Brian Bowles beat Damacio Page by RNC at 3:30 of Rd1 3rd August 2008

Brian Bowles beat Damacio Page by RNC at 3:30 of Rd1 3rd March 2011

That's a spooky one
Click to expand...
Brian Bowles busted for cooking meth. Even spookier.
 
As a big fan of switch hitting striking (having been trained that way as a kid)

You gotta be all or nothing with it.

Either you are:

punching thru a shifting combo in which case your offense is your defense because you are utilizing pressure to force your opponent to defend

Or you have to be OUT OF RANGE when you switch


There is a little more to it when you talk about suff like the "Pep step" aka the V step which is going to switch stances and flank your opponent on the break (great move, Usyk, Lomachenko and Mike Tyson all used well and old timer Willie Pep...)

Both izzy and Leon got caught in no man's land.
A tactical mistake and props to their opponents and presumably their teams for catching that and taking advantage
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,065
Messages
58,479,853
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top