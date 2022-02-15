Crime :eek::eek::eek::eek: Prince gets away with it

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him, according to a court document filed by her attorneys Tuesday.

The parties anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of the case within 30 days, according to the letter addressed to federal Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The sum of the settlement will not be disclosed, the letter says.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter states.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/15/us/prince-andrew-virginia-giuffre/index.html

I'm livid. This is so depressing.
 
You can't possibly be surprised though.
 
If she accepted the settlement then this is on her. You have to believe that the compensation or such was worth more to her than continuing on with a trial would have been.

Best for everyone to focus on the remaining cockroaches involved in the Epstein case and make their crimes see the light of day.
 
Loiosh said:
You can't possibly be surprised though.
I am. She was so close to the finish line. She could have made a difference. She said she wanted to.

You have no idea how sad this news made me. People who abuse kids and the elders are the lowest of the low. The authorities should still go after him, but they won't.
 
I believe the correct term is "minor attracted individual". You really need to check your privilege when you making threads
 
if someone said 5 years ago a murderous cabal of untouchable :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes rules the planet, people would yell conspiracy theory
well it was incontrovertibly proven to be so
what happened after this?
what happened after the Panama papers?

nothing.
 
koquerelle said:
I am. She was so close to the finish line. She could have made a difference. She said she wanted to.

You have no idea how sad this news made me. People who abuse kids and the elders are the lowest of the low. The authorities should still go after him, but they won't.
I can't remember the last time I expected justice to be meted out to a rich person.

Even and maybe especially the animals.
 
Loiosh said:
I can't remember the last time I expected justice to be meted out to a rich person.

Even and maybe especially the animals.
I usually have the same approach. This one felt different. Giuffre sounded like she wanted justice. I feel like such an idiot.
 
Not following this case, but I mean, most people would take the money if it's an amount that means you never have to work a day in your life again.
 
koquerelle said:
I usually have the same approach. This one felt different. Giuffre sounded like she wanted justice. I feel like such an idiot.
What did you want the result of the lawsuit to be? The vast majority of lawsuits end with a settlement.
 
koquerelle said:
I am. She was so close to the finish line. She could have made a difference. She said she wanted to.

You have no idea how sad this news made me. People who abuse kids and the elders are the lowest of the low. The authorities should still go after him, but they won't.
It mentions he's sending money to her charity. I'm not sure if that's part of the settlement or additional PR. Assuming she gets a huge sum of money in to active programs she's created, and not just pocketing the majority and retiring in the Bahamas, I'd say she's making a difference.

Face it, a prince isn't facing a real jail term no matter how guilty he is, even if he was stripped of the title. A settlement that goes to active programs is going to have a far wider impact than sending one old man to house arrest in a mansion.
 
