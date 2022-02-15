koquerelle
Steel Belt
@Steel
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him, according to a court document filed by her attorneys Tuesday.
The parties anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of the case within 30 days, according to the letter addressed to federal Judge Lewis Kaplan.
The sum of the settlement will not be disclosed, the letter says.
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter states.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/15/us/prince-andrew-virginia-giuffre/index.html
I'm livid. This is so depressing.
I'm livid. This is so depressing.