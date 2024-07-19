Media Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Breakdown with Sayif Saud

Luthien said:
Doesn't the last fight start at like 6 in the morning UK time or something crazy like that o_O

Half the arena will be empty or asleep BET Belal will handle the rest <lol><lol><lol><lol>
Its insane but the UK fana seem to be fine with being treated like that by the UFC.
 
Likely to be a slow affair. A clash of safe styles. Leon will look to pick apart at distance and Belal will look to grab ahold of him and keep him there. But a fight that needs to happen nonetheless, Belal has earned his shot.
 
