No fan of Belal he's one of my most disliked fighters. But you can't go into a title fight and just sleep walk through it like you never even trained. Efwards took fight to lightly an deserved to lose and Belal whether I csnt stsnd him or not deserved it an earned it.
 
I love how people are using this photo as if not every ACTUAL fighter on Earth wouldn't love to be able to remain that calm with a trained killer locked onto your back.

LOL
 
I love how people are using this photo as if not every ACTUAL fighter on Earth wouldn't love to be able to remain that calm with a trained killer locked onto your back.

LOL
Being calm is what Kamaru was when Khamzat had his back in the first round of their fight.

Leon was complacent.
 
No fan of Belal he's one of my most disliked fighters. But you can't go into a title fight and just sleep walk through it like you never even trained. Efwards took fight to lightly an deserved to lose and Belal whether I csnt stsnd him or not deserved it an earned it.
This comment totally discounts Belal's effort and game plan by claiming that Leon lost rather than Belal won. Leon didn't sleep walk into anything, Belal thoroughly beat him down and only then did Leon mentally give up. That was the same leon that showed up against Colby and Usman.
 
No fan of Belal he's one of my most disliked fighters. But you can't go into a title fight and just sleep walk through it like you never even trained. Efwards took fight to lightly an deserved to lose and Belal whether I csnt stsnd him or not deserved it an earned it.
belal has you worked bro, just pay him no mind. having negative feelings and rooting against him is what he wants. best to not think or speak of him at all. He'll go away faster.
 
SAY HIS NAME



SAY IT
BELAL REMEMBER THE NAME MUHAMMED.

I don't care for him really, but im super glad he took the title from leon. he's a boring af champion and belal has already beaten better contenders.

Also, He makes sherdog SEETHE and that's a huge huge bonus.
 
A ton of people said a ton of shit in Joe Rogan's studio.

That said, Melal Buhammad owns Leon Edwards' soul.
 
