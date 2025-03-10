  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Edwards vs. Brady /Kinda Stacked!!

Leon / Sean Brady
Big Jan / Ulberg
Meatball Molly
Holland / Gunnar
Tybura
Jai Herbert
Not bad for a Fight Night <mma4>

Compared to next weekend -.- It is night and day <6>

Vettori being the biggest name on your card is just <{danayeah}>
 
It is going to be great :)
wp-17229716970926430217156487676020-2756198687-e1722972924126.jpg

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
 
Jan vs Ulberg should be exciting, a big finish here could see Ulberg next in line or in a title eliminator
 
I think Brady, Gunnar fights are great.

Jan vs Ulberg is okay too

Three good fights on one card is pretty good imo
 
source.gif


Where does time go? It just feels like yesterday I was on Gunnar bandwaggon.

Too bad how his career played out. Real shame. If he cut to LW, who knows how far he would've gone...
 
