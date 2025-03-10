Edwards vs. Brady /Kinda Stacked!!

Luthien
2025 is the year of the CAT
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2017
- Messages
- 39,497
- Reaction score
- 84,790
Leon / Sean Brady
Big Jan / Ulberg
Meatball Molly
Holland / Gunnar
Tybura
Jai Herbert
Not bad for a Fight Night
Compared to next weekend -.- It is night and day
Vettori being the biggest name on your card is just
Big Jan / Ulberg
Meatball Molly
Holland / Gunnar
Tybura
Jai Herbert
Not bad for a Fight Night
Compared to next weekend -.- It is night and day
Vettori being the biggest name on your card is just