Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What a transformation Edward Norton did for this film.
His physical transformation alone was impressive from a skinny guy in his previous film to a buff muscular build.
And his acting was perfect, you honestly believe he was that character.
An Oscar worthy winning performance, that didn't actually win.
