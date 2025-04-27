Movies Edward Norton acting performance in American History X

Rate his performance.

What a transformation Edward Norton did for this film.

His physical transformation alone was impressive from a skinny guy in his previous film to a buff muscular build.

And his acting was perfect, you honestly believe he was that character.

An Oscar worthy winning performance, that didn't actually win.



 
When the skinheads beat the black guys in basketball, that's when any hint of reality disappeared from this film.
 
tgv976 said:
When the skinheads beat the black guys in basketball, that's when any hint of reality disappeared from this film.
Click to expand...
It's been since I saw it in theaters but didn't the skinhead leader turn out to be an informant? That's pretty realistic. Most realistic would of been if nearly half of the "skinheads" were FBI assets.
 
ricc505 said:
It's been since I saw it in theaters but didn't the skinhead leader turn out to be an informant? That's pretty realistic. Most realistic would of been if nearly half of the "skinheads" were FBI assets.
Click to expand...

Honestly I don't remember if that's the case in the film, but agree 100% if gov't agents are there to infiltrate, run rackets, and then process everyone under rico statutes.
 
tgv976 said:
Honestly I don't remember if that's the case in the film, but agree 100% if gov't agents are there to infiltrate, run rackets, and then process everyone under rico statutes.
Click to expand...
The whole skinhead boogeyman thing is very overplayed in my opinion. I'm not saying that they aren't out there. But it looks more like small gatherings of loser kids then any large scale organization.

I remember a bunch of the movie but it didn't have big rewatch potential. I saw it in a packed theater, but I remember more of the whole night's shenanigans then the movie. High School was so much fun.
 
ricc505 said:
The whole skinhead boogeyman thing is very overplayed in my opinion. I'm not saying that they aren't out there. But it looks more like small gatherings of loser kids then any large scale organization.

I remember a bunch of the movie but it didn't have big rewatch potential. I saw it in a packed theater, but I remember more of the whole night's shenanigans then the movie. High School was so much fun.
Click to expand...

Drink beer, listen to some shitty music, dress like the backroom goons in a speakeasy, edgelord racial slurs, while the ugly girls with the shaved side heads fawn over anyone in good shape. Someone call the national guard. Lol
 
Norton was good in the movie. I'm more impressed with the fat guy who became skinny 10 years later and nowadays is jacked.
 
