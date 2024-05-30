News Eduard Vartanyan offered a Contender series fight and says its not an acceptable option

This guy is coming off a 1millon tournament as a winner and they want him to fight for the chance to get a 12k/12k contract 🤦‍♂️ Gosh that's incredibly insulting. If this is how UFC operates, no wonder they keep losing out on the biggest talents.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795919799425306950


"Eduard Vartanyan (25-4) says that he has been offered to fight in the next DWCS that begins in August but that is not an acceptable option for him, we will see if he ends up accepting, he is a fighter who should enter directly with a better salary (via channel YouTube Meta Fight"
 
This really is quite something.

The UFC showing how much they disregard accomplishments in Russian orgs.
 
