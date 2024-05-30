This guy is coming off a 1millon tournament as a winner and they want him to fight for the chance to get a 12k/12k contractGosh that's incredibly insulting. If this is how UFC operates, no wonder they keep losing out on the biggest talents."Eduard Vartanyan (25-4) says that he has been offered to fight in the next DWCS that begins in August but that is not an acceptable option for him, we will see if he ends up accepting, he is a fighter who should enter directly with a better salary (via channel YouTube Meta Fight"