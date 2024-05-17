Edson Barbosa Thinks a Match Against Holloway for the BMF Belt Makes Sense

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Barboza told reporters on Wednesday at media day. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.

“It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good.”

Not a fight that came to mind, but having read what Barboza said, I wouldn’t be against the fight being made. Win or lose, Barboza usually puts on exciting, gritty fights which embody the fighter spirit.

barbosa is a fight night/prelim guy at this point in his career. save the bmf for fights people really want to see.

perhaps the ufc can create a fight night/prelim title for this undercard guys. kind of like wcws tv championship
 
I'd watch. It's probably the only 'belt' Barboza can fight for at this point but I would have no issue with him fighting for it.
 
Damn. He's right. He has fought everybody and never backs down. The BMF belt isn't suddenly about rankings just because Max has it. Remember it was made for fucking Nate and Jorge.
 
It would be violent, and im down, but it's a terrible fight for Edson.

Why not though? Edson is a BMF contender for sure.
 
IDK about this one... Barbosa is fun but he's not even at the "BMF" level. Would anyone put his name next to Nate, Masvidal, Poirier, Max, or Gaethje? I don't think I would.
 
IDK about this one... Barbosa is fun but he's not even at the "BMF" level. Would anyone put his name next to Nate, Masvidal, Poirier, Max, or Gaethje? I don't think I would.
I absolutely would. Especially if you think Masvidal deserves to be on a 'BMF' level.
Edson Barboza lands a fatality on Terry Etim | Boxing fight, Mma boxing, Fight club rules


Media - Edson Barboza KO Billy Quarantillo GIFS | Sherdog Forums | UFC, MMA & Boxing Discussion
 
Barboza's not good enough to fight a BMF belt at this point. I don't see him cracking the top 10 again.
 
Edson will fight anyone, like RDA.
Those 2 dudes are definitely BMFs, regardless of win/lose ratio, which isn't what matter most in this case. For example Conor should never fight for this belt even though he is (was) a great fighter, imo :)
 
I'd watch. It's probably the only 'belt' Barboza can fight for at this point but I would have no issue with him fighting for it.
At this point? What has changed? He’s always benn roughly at the same level as he’s now. A ranked fighter who has never fought for the belt
 
