Edson Barbosa Thinks a Match Against Holloway for the BMF Belt Makes Sense

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,264
- Reaction score
- 10,227
“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Barboza told reporters on Wednesday at media day. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.
“It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good.”
Not a fight that came to mind, but having read what Barboza said, I wouldn’t be against the fight being made. Win or lose, Barboza usually puts on exciting, gritty fights which embody the fighter spirit.
Yay or nay?
