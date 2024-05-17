Edson Barbosa Thinks a Match Against Holloway for the BMF Belt Makes Sense

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Barboza told reporters on Wednesday at media day. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.



“It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good.”



Not a fight that came to mind, but having read what Barboza said, I wouldn’t be against the fight being made. Win or lose, Barboza usually puts on exciting, gritty fights which embody the fighter spirit.



Yay or nay?